Roman Reigns Squashes Daniel Bryan to Retain Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber

Tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view kicked off with the first of two Elimination Chamber matches, which would dictate who faced SmackDown's Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the end of the night. After a hard-fought match it came down to Jey Uso and Daniel Bryan, and a running knee Bryan came out victorious and secured the match with Reigns. Without anytime to recover, it was time to face the Tribal Chief, and Reigns looked focused as he marched to the ring with Paul Heyman.

Bryan was having a hard time getting to his feet thanks to all the damage he sustained to his knee during the match, and Reigns knew it. Reigns charged in and Bryan locked him in a surprise Yes Lock, but Reigns broke it and hit Bryan with a flurry of punches.

Reigns then picked him up and slammed him with a powerbomb. He looked irritated and then went in for more punches on Bryan, which the referee stopped but Reigns shot him a threatening look.

Reigns then locked Bryan in a submission and at this point Bryan was gone, and the referee called the match for Reigns. This was a beating, and Reigns knew it would play out this way. Bryan fought hard, but couldn't overcome it.

Thing is while Reigns was celebrating Edge came out to the ring and speared Reigns, confirming he would be matching up with Reigns at WrestleMania.

Here's the official Elimination Chamber card:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus (Elimination Chamber Match)

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro vs. Jey Uso vs. Sami Zayn vs. King Corbin (Elimination Chamber Match to earn a Universal Title Match on the same night)

United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair

