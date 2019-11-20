Ember Moon out Indefinitely With an Achilles Injury

Former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon appeared on WWE Backstage this week and revealed that she would be out of action “indefinitely” after suffering a ruptured Achilles. When asked about her situation, Moon said, “Long and short, I basically ruptured my Achilles and tore it off the bone as well. As Booker would say, I am done.” This marks the second time Moon has suffered an unfortunate injury in 2019, as she suffered an elbow injury back at the Royal Rumble that forced her to miss several months of action, including WrestleMania 35. Moon’s last match took place on the Sept. 23 episode of Monday Night Raw, where she lost to Lacey Evans.

Unfortunately Moon isn’t the only WWE wrestle to suffer an Achilles injury recently, as Xavier Woods had to get surgery on his after rupturing it in a match during WWE’s latest Australia tour.

Moon appeared on the show’s backstage panel alongside Renee Young, Booker T, Paige and CM Punk. Given that it was his first time being on the show, Punk was heavily featured throughout the episode and asked to give his thoughts on various aspects of WWE’s current product. When asked, Punk tore into WWE’s presentation.

“I think the product is the same as when I left it,” Punk said. “Wrestling could be so much better, it could be so much more. Obviously there’s a reason myself, yourself, everybody who puts on a pair of boots fell in love with professional wrestling. And regardless of what I think of the product now, the opinion is the same as when I was there.

“Stuff is overproduced, stuff’s micromanaged. I think the best characters, the people that fans love the most throughout all of wrestling are the characters that they get to figure stuff out themselves instead of being told what to do by somebody who’ve never done anything, never been anywhere. ‘never drew money, brother.’ So I think there’s a lot wrong with it, but I see a lot of bright spots.”

But Punk’s comments weren’t all negative.

“I like all the women,” Punk said. “I don’t like the forced Women’s Revolution thing. Let the women be the women, and they’ll show you why they kick ass and why they belong. You don’t need to put a hashtag label on everything. Selfishly I think I like the NXT thing because I see a lot of myself in a lot of that. I was an Indie wrestling guy, I was in WWE developmental and told I was never going to be brought to television, so I know the struggle. I think those are the characters that are, for lack of a better term, lest tainted. They still feel new, they’re like the new toys.”