Eva Marie's WWE Return Has Fans Angry About Recent Releases
Eva Marie made her surprise return to WWE this week, confirming via a video vignette on Monday Night Rawthat she would be back on TV soon. Marie was at the center of controversy among fans during her initial WWE run, and some of the vitriol was back on social media the moment her video package aired. But even more fans seemed to be upset for another reason, as Marie's return confirmation was made mere weeks after Chelsea Green, The IIconics and Mickie James were all released by the company. You can see some of those reactions in the list below.
How do you feel about "All Red Everything" coming back to the WWE? Let us know in the comments below!
Does @natalieevamarie have your attention now? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qzhikJwfFa— WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021
Huh?
prevnext
The WWE got rid of the IIconics for Eva Marie. pic.twitter.com/MzIKpnDB6g— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) May 4, 2021
Big Dave Wants to Know
prevnext
WWE fired Mickie James, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay But bringing back Eva Marie? 🤦🏾 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/PXAZKCWqz6— Arindam ♏ (@TheArchitect032) May 4, 2021
Eyebrow-Raising
prevnext
WWE fired Mickie James, Peyton Royce & Billie Kay.... But bringing back Eva Marie?— ChiseledAdonis (@chiseledadonis) May 4, 2021
Man pic.twitter.com/5kFkVsYvA1
Ha. Ha. Ha.
prevnext
Lost The IIconics and Mickie James and got Eva Marie in return. 😗😗 pic.twitter.com/RzYVpllw8K— ジョナ (@asukascity) May 4, 2021
Do You Agree?
prevnext
Only WWE could release The IIconics and Mickie James to re-sign Eva Marie
The women's division is actually going backwards#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/v035PQVidM— Wrestle Views (@TheWrestleViews) May 4, 2021
Awkward Silence
prevnext
Fired THEE Mickie James to make room for Eva Marie. pic.twitter.com/G1JtqgtY60— disgruntled black man (@ROUSEYSHIRAl) May 4, 2021
Him Too
prevnext
Fire Samoa Joe and hire Eva Marie #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/coT8P3V7UJ— DRADA LEE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) May 4, 2021
One Can Imagine
prev
All the talent that just got released by WWE because of “budget cuts” seeing that Eva Marie is returning #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/whOzMzHCkV— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) May 4, 2021