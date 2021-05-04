Eva Marie's WWE Return Has Fans Angry About Recent Releases

Eva Marie made her surprise return to WWE this week, confirming via a video vignette on Monday Night Rawthat she would be back on TV soon. Marie was at the center of controversy among fans during her initial WWE run, and some of the vitriol was back on social media the moment her video package aired. But even more fans seemed to be upset for another reason, as Marie's return confirmation was made mere weeks after Chelsea Green, The IIconics and Mickie James were all released by the company. You can see some of those reactions in the list below.

