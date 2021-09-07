WWE Championship Match Announced for Extreme Rules 2021

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw kicked off with the tag team turmoil gauntlet match to determine the next challengers for RK-Bro's Raw Tag Team Championships. Randy Orton and Riddle cut a promo prior to the match where they bragged about retaining against Bobby Lashley and MVP last week, prompting the two heels to come out. Since Orton nailed Lashley with an RKO after the match "The All Mighty" demanded revenge, prompting a challenge for a singles match between the two (which hasn't happened since May 2007). Orton agreed, but only on the condition that Lashley put the WWE Championship on the line at Extreme Rules.

The champ accepted, then announced he and Porter would be entering the turmoil match as the eighth team. Stay tuned for further updates as they become available.

Lashley's newfound obsession with becoming a double champion would be a first for the 45-year-old, but he's far from the first world champion to accomplish it. Seth Rollins was the last man to pull it off, briefly holding the Raw tag titles alongside Braun Strowman while still Universal Champion in 2019

This story is developing...