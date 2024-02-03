WWE Fans Divided Over The Rock vs Roman Reigns Reveal for WrestleMania 40
WWE fans are rather divided on the reveal that The Rock will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40
WWE's Royal Rumble primed Cody Rhodes for a rematch with Roman Reigns after winning the Rumble two times in a row, and many assumed that tonight's episode of SmackDown was going to be the beginning of that next chapter in their story. That's not what happened though, as WWE hit fans with a swerve and brought The Rock in to finally make the long-awaited feud between Rock and Reigns a reality. Fans have started chiming in on the decision, and right now that reaction is generally quite divisive. You can check out some of those reactions on the next slide.
There are definitely those who are excited about Rock finally facing Reigns in a match, nonetheless at WrestleMania, and tonight's moment was rather electric unto itself. Then there are those who are on the opposite side, and not that excited at all to see The Rock jump in the ring with Roman. Some just don't care either way, but there are many whose reactions are tied directly to Rhodes.
Many of the fans disappointed by this turn of events aren't necessarily upset that The Rock is facing Roman Reigns. What they seem to be upset more about is that Rock is facing Reigns instead of Rhodes, especially with the back-to-back wins and all the momentum that Rhodes managed to build up in this second year-long chapter of their story.
Some view it as a reaction to CM Punk's injury, while others see it as a way to have the long-awaited Rock vs Roman match and build up Roman even more as he passes a significant record. Then there's others who just feel Rock jumped the line and Rhodes got screwed in the process. Others are hoping that there's still a twist to come that justifies the change and that ends up with Rhodes still facing Reigns, even if it's not at WrestleMania.
We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, you can check out more of the reactions on the next slide. You can also let us know how you feel in the comments or by letting me know on Threads @mattaguilarcb!
Let's Get It
LETSSSS GET IT 👀🔥🔥— Hafiz Alfarzan (@HAlfarzan) February 3, 2024
Terrible
Absolutely terrible 👎🏼👎🏼— Ashley Longworth Jr. (@ALongworthJr) February 3, 2024
Gotta Be Hard
That’s gotta be hard for Cody. Im sure the rock is telling Cody that his time will come for sure in future & he’s thanking him for letting him being in that spotlight!— Cr7🐐 (@Cr7Harshal) February 3, 2024
Cooked
Triple H COOKED— Kelso (@Kelso2Turnt) February 3, 2024
Stupid
Cody didn’t look happy at all about this terrible booking pic.twitter.com/B8SardPBRD— AstroCyborg (@AstroCyborg) February 3, 2024
Kid at the Table
.@TheRock basically told Cody Rhodes he's the kid at Thanksgiving who thinks he's finally getting a seat at the adult table, only to be handed a juice box and told to park it at the kids' table for another year. #WrestleMania #Smackdown— Carlos Gil (@carlosgil83) February 3, 2024
Incredible
This is incredible— Cory (@Cory_Hays407) February 3, 2024
Didn't Ruin It
THANK GOD CODY DIDNT RUIN THIS— 𝙏𝙚𝙯 (@TezFrm901) February 3, 2024
Not Cooking, Burnt
NO LONGER COOKING, THIS IS BURNT NOW 💀— Shekolate (@Shekolate7) February 3, 2024
War & Peace
Cody’s story bout to be longer than War & Peace. #SmackDown— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) February 3, 2024
Fumble
Nah how did WWE fumble this bad#Smackdown— EJ💫 (@UceyEli) February 3, 2024