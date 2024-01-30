WWE's Street Profits Call Out The Rock: "We Going to Lay the Smacketh Down on His Candy Ass!" (Exclusive)

One of WWE's top tag teams in The Street Profits teamed up with "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley last year to form a powerful faction and most recently, they've been making their presence known on WWE SmackDown. They're in the midst of a feud with The Final Testament (Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain). After Lashley was eliminated from the Rumble by Kross, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford rushed down to the ring to beat down the group. The fight continued back up the ramp and to the backstage are as Ludwig Kaiser came out.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble PLE, Comicbook.com's Matt Aguilar caught up with the three-time WWE tag team champions at an event for WWE 2K24. When asked who they'd rather see wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns or Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Ford and Dawkins turned the tables on Aguilar. "You can't ask us that, you know why? Because we're in the actual Royal Rumble ourself. That doesn't even make sense to ask somebody like us that question!" Ford goes onto say that if it came down to it and it was The Rock and Rhodes in the ring with the Profits, as much as they love Rhodes, "they got to go."

"Yo, if The Rock in the ring with us, we going to lay the smacketh down on his candy a--," Dawkins jokes. "Hold on, wait, hold on, wait, hold on. My phone's ringing. Yeah, yeah. Oh, I'll let them know. Yeah, The Rock's in the ring with us? SmackDown hotel reservation. The Rock, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, If you smell what the Profits is cooking!" Ford adds, "And you know what? We already upgraded you to an upgraded suite." Dawkins cuts in, "King bed, you know what I'm saying? King bed." Says Ford, "With the balcony. With the balcony!"

The Street Profits have made it known on WWE programming that they are looking to add new titles to their collection. They previously called out the Judgment Day, noting that it's been awhile since they've held the tag team titles. Lashley candidly stated that 2023 was the hardest year of his career but a highlight was his team up with the Street Profits. It's a collaboration that both Dawkins and Ford don't take lightly.

"It's been cool teaming up with Bobby, you know what I'm saying? We've always looked up to him," Dawkins said to Comicbook.com. "He's one of the first people that we talked to when we first got called up from NXT and all that stuff. He's always had us under his wing, and he's always helped out and looked out for us. And now it's like us being in a group, it also kind of returns the favor because we want to help him get to that mountaintop. Get to the WWE championship once again. You know what I'm saying? With the fans around, you know?"