WWE SmackDown: The Rock Returns to Face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown was set to be Cody Rhodes' big moment post-Royal Rumble -- which champion will he face at WrestleMania 40? The path seemed clear following the Rumble -- he would set out to finish his story with Roman Reigns and finally win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins put a wrench in those plans on WWE Raw this week as he practically begged Rhodes to choose him at WrestleMania 40. He kept parroting the idea that Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is just the "Hollywood" title, the Hulk Hogan title. While the World Heavyweight title has been the working man's title, much like Dusty Rhodes. It left Rhodes with a lot to think about as he stated himself he was sure that he was going to declare himself for a shot at Reigns' title.

Reigns makes his way to the ring ahead of Rhodes' scheduled appearance on WWE SmackDown. He doesn't want to recap, he would prefer to move forward. But there were things said on WWE Raw by Rollins that he can't let slide. He calls out Rollins for saying he has "the" title, noting that he's beaten every challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins calls himself "the guy" but he can't be running around in his wives clothes and call himself "the guy." He calls himself the guy, but three months in he broke his back trying to carry the show. Reigns states than even though he works ten times less than Rollins he still makes ten times more than him. He's not going to beg Rhodes to pick him for WrestleMania but Rhodes can either be the very best number two in the industry or he can take a crack at number one again.

Rhodes says he imagined the conversation a bit more private, he asks if they can have the ring to themselves. Reigns obliges and sends everyone outside. Rhodes says he was cheated. He had Reigns more than anyone has and he thinks Reigns knows it. Rhodes acknowledges he disagrees with Rollins calling it the Hollywood title. It was the same title Bruno Sammartino held and the one his dad held that was swiftly taken away from him in Madison Square Garden. Rhodes asks him what he thinks finishing the story means. Reigns says everything in the company belongs to him but is finishing the story taking the title away from him or taking everything away? Rhodes makes it clear that he's coming for Reigns -- but not at WrestleMania. One of the men that was counciled, Reigns knows very well.

The Rock's music hit and he faced Reigns in the ring for the first time. Johnson has fueled rumors about a WrestleMania main event with Reigns for years, most recently on an episode of WWE Raw a few weeks back. He teased fans, asking if he should take a seat at the "head of the table" when he leaves the arena.