WWE's Cody Rhodes Wins 2024 Men's Royal Rumble, First Consecutive Winner in 26 Years

The Royal Rumble PLE ends with the Men's Royal Rumble match where at least three men make certifiable cases for a win. For Cody Rhodes, he aims to "finish the story," one that began at last year's WrestleMania when he was defeated by Roman Reigns. For CM Punk, he aims to get the WrestleMania main event that he didn't grab in his first run with WWE. "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre is also trying to make it to WrestleMania, as he has yet to win a WWE title in front of a crowd and with his recent attitude change, he seemed par for the course.

Jey Uso makes his way to the ring at No. 1 in an attempt to become the Iron Man of the 2024 Royal Rumble, much like Gunther did in 2023. He must immediately face his brother, Jimmy, who is No. 2. It's the first time they have gone face-to-face since Jimmy betrayed his brother and ruined his title match at WWE SummerSlam. They deliver heavy blows to one another as the crowd chants "yeet."

Grayson Waller is next to enter at No. 3 and he comes out smack talking the both of them. He doesn't even make it into the ring before he gets kicked off the apron. Once he gets in the ring he delivers a flatliner to Jey and he decides to team with Jimmy as team "no yeet." The first surprise of the men's Royal Rumble comes at No. 4 where Andrade El Idolo makes his WWE return after three years. He pays homage to "Latino Heat" Eddie Guerrero with an attempted Three Amigos but Waller halts him in his tracks. Carmelo Hayes is next up entering at No. 5, coming into the match hot taking out every man in the ring. He, Jey, and Andrade stare each other down in the ring but Uso and Hayes decide to team up momentarily to take out Andrade. Hayes gets the first elimination of the night with Waller.

No. 6 is the former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. goes after Hayes and Andrade, kicking down the latter wrestler and throwing him into the corner. Santos Escobar enters at No. 7 goes for a double knees on Shinsuke, plants Hayes to the mat with a knee and he comes face to face ace with Andrade. They hug in the ring but as Santos is about to eliminate him he throws him over the ropes instead for a near elimination. No. 8 is Karrion Kross who rushes to the ring with Scarlett and Paul Ellering in tow. He and Jimmy team up over Jey yet again. Dominik Mysterio enters at No. 9 but is in no rush to get into the ring. When he does he immediately goes after Kross and Jey.

It's time for No. 10 as Carlito enters, one-third of the way through. He bites the apple but Escobar tries to sneak up on him, sending him over the top rope and onto the apron. Carlito gets the second elimination with Escobar after he hits him in the eye with an apple. The Almighty Bobby Lashley is up next at No. 11 with his eyes focused. He takes down Shinsuke, Andrade, and Jey, standing tall. The AOP attempt to distract Lashley who gets eliminated by Kross. AOP and Kross attack Lashley ringside but the Street Profits even the score. Ludwig Kaiser is the first member of Imperium in the match at No. 12 he goes after Dominik and Shinsuke with his boot to their faces. Austin Theory enters at No. 13, attacking Hayes who is laying down in the corner. Mysterio gets back up when Finn Balor enters at No. 14, but while doing so Hayes gets eliminated. Balor goes after Andrade with a sling blade, Andrade working tirelessly to avoid elimination.

Now half way through, Cody Rhodes enters at No. 15 in an attempt to get his second consecutive Royal Rumble win. The members of the Judgment Day spoil that from happening as they attack Rhodes. Bronson Reed is up next at No. 16, getting double teamed by the Judgment Day. He takes them down and focuses on Balor. Kofi Kingston enters the pray at No. 17 in his sixteenth Royal Rumble match, second behind Kane. Rhodes hits Nakamura with a Cross-Rhodes and eliminates him. Kingston gets his first elimination with Kaiser. The Ring General and longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther enters at No. 18, chopping Kingston, Balor, Mysterio, Jey, and Jimmy. Reed tries to overpower him, slamming him to the mat. Gunther and Rhodes stare one another down in a similar fashion to last year's Rumble when they were the final two. Gunther eliminates Kingston shortly after. The Viking Raider's Ivar comes out at No. 19, kicking Jimmy in the head. Reed and Ivar go after one another, colliding in the center of the ring. NXT Superstar Bron Breakker enters at No. 20, moving at a lightning pace. He eliminates Jimmy and Balor and attempts to eliminate Gunther. He powers him up and throws him down to the mat, standing tall over the Ring General. Omos, flanked by MVP, enters at No. 21. He destructs everyone in his path including Reed who he eliminates. Breakker gets his third elimination of the night with Ivar.

Pat McAfee makes a shocking debut at No. 22, but after seeing Omos and Breakker he eliminates himself. Mysterio eliminates Breakker and Omos while JD McDonagh makes his way to the ring as No. 23. He gets speared by Breakker before he can even make it into the ring. No. 24 is R-Truth who previously attempted to enter the women's Royal Rumble match. He eliminates McDonagh and holds his hand out to tag into Mysterio. Mysterio makes a hot tag to Truth who gets demolished by Gunther. Miz enters at No. 25 and immediately goes after Gunther who he has a well-documented history with. He and Truth team up to take down Jey and then they turn their attention Mysterio.

While Miz wants him eliminated, Truth makes the save. Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, enters at No. 26 and immediately eliminating Truth. South of Heaven to Gunther, attempts it on Rhodes who moves out of the way. No. 27 is CM Punk who entered the 2014 Royal Rumble at 27. He gets his first elimination, Mysterio, who he wrestled two un-televised matches against. Ricochet makes his return to WWE at No. 28 and gets some offense in before Gunther eliminates Miz. Drew McIntyre is up next at No. 29. Jey Uso gets eliminated by Gunther as Sami Zayn enters as the final entrant, No. 30. He goes after Gunther but Punk tries to pull him away. Zayn turns back to McIntyre.

With all men in the ring, Ricochet is the next one eliminated by McIntyre. There are now six men in the ring and they are all staring each other down. They viciously go after one another, Gunther dropkicks Rhodes, Punk hits a running knee on the champion, Zayn hits a helluva kick on McIntyre and Priest meets him with a kick of his own and the Razor's Edge. Zayn eliminates Priest but is quickly eliminated by McIntyre. The final four are McIntyre, Gunther, Rhodes, and Punk. Gunther catches Rhodes with a clothesline and he stays on him, chopping him right in the chest. McIntyre does much of the same on the other side of the ring to Punk. McIntyre is now the one to stand tall, claymore kicking down everyone left.

Punk eliminates McIntyre. Rhodes gets Gunther over the top rope, eliminating him just like last year. The final two stand tall -- Punk and Rhodes. They both dig deep with Rhodes power slamming Punk. Punk hits Rhodes with a running bulldog, standing to his feet and calling for the GTS. He picks up Rhodes who fights out of it, Punk reverses the Cross Rhodes, Rhodes hits him with the Bionic Elbow. Punk kicks Rhodes, stunning him, dumping him over the top rope but Rhodes is able to slide back under the ropes. Rhodes hits the Cross Rhodes this time but they are both showing signs of exhaustion. Punk hits the GTS but falls down, not able to immediately capitalize. Punk pedigrees Rhodes and calls for the GTS once again. "I didn't wait ten years to lose to Dusty's kid," he says as Rhodes stops him from hitting the GTS, eliminating him and becoming a two-time Royal Rumble winner.