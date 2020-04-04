Fans Roast WWE For Botching Roman Reigns WrestleMania Announcement

WWE fans who read the internet have known for a while now that Roman Reigns would not be competing against WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. However, WWE has continued to promote Reigns as the challenger in the match right up until Friday. Triple H was asked about this earlier this week and indicated that Reigns’ removal from the match would play out on television in a “unique way” via storylines. Well, so much for that!

Instead, while Michael Cole went through the WrestleMania matches at the start of SmackDown’s second hour on Friday night, a graphic randomly came on the screen promoting Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman for WrestleMania.

There was no explanation given whatsoever. The match was just read off in pre-recorded fashion as all of the other bouts were, very matter of factly. And legions of wrestling fans were confused and amused in response. We’ve gathered some of the best of them here.

Very Unique, Huh?

I guess that was Triple H’s “totally unique” way of handling Braun in for Strowman. A totally unique “we’ll just say it” plan — Brent Brookhouse (@brentbrookhouse) April 4, 2020

Really WWE?

Is that really how they are gonna do this Strowman / Reigns replacement thing? Just have Cole randomly say it’s Goldberg vs Braun and show a match graphic? Wow. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 4, 2020

No Reasons Given!

DID THEY JUST ANNOUNCE GOLDBERG VS STROWMAN AND NOT GIVE A REASON — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) April 4, 2020

Oh my…

oh my jesus christ this company what the fuck#SmackDown https://t.co/J1ki83Jdgp — Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) April 4, 2020

So Bad It Is Funny?

Hahahaha they didn’t even explain why Braun Strowman is replacing Roman Reigns. Wow. #SmackDown — Blake Oestriecher (@BOestriecher) April 4, 2020

Perhaps The Angle Is Yet To Air?