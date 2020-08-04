WWE Fans Roast Shane McMahon and the Raw Underground Segments
Shane McMahon made his return to Monday Night Raw this week to introduce a new concept, Raw Underground. The segments featured wrestlers fighting a shoot, MMA-esque style in a ring that had the ropes, turnbuckles and posts removed while "Shane-O-Mac" introduced each fight while exotic dancers performed on the opposite end of the darkened room. Based on the Twitter reactions, fans weren't impressed by the idea, saying it hearkened back to the dreadful Brawl for All segments from the late 90s while trying to make McMahon seem cool.
Check out some of the reactions to the segments in the list below, and let us know what you think of the idea down in the comments!
Welcome to #RawUnderground! 😲@shanemcmahon is changing the game on Monday nights!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/kkTSns0t2i— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2020
Midlife Crisis
Its cool that they are letting Shane McMahon live out his midlife crisis on Raw tonight.— Frank Alger (@frankalger) August 4, 2020
So RAW Underground is basically @shanemcmahon's midlife crisis bachelor party #WWERAW— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 4, 2020
A Good Guess
I'm going to give #RAWUnderground 2 weeks before it's dropped.— Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) August 4, 2020
A Good Rule
The first rule of RAW Underground is we do not talk about RAW Underground.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/YRhaAmhbJp— GIFSkull IV - Fire @Jack Dorsey, Antitrust ASAP (@GifSkullIV) August 4, 2020
#RAWUNDERGROUND WE GOT FIGHT CLUB #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gis2yQClwv— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) August 4, 2020
The first rule of #RAWUnderground is you don't talk about RAW Underground...so let us never speak of it again. #WWERAW— WWE Creative Humor (@WWECreative_ish) August 4, 2020
Pretty excited for the Fight Club spoof that’ll happen on #BTE.— The #MULTIFARIOUS Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 4, 2020
NOT What We Meant
You guys asked for more women, and #RawUnderground delivered. pic.twitter.com/IK4yky40Pk— Andy Nemmity (@AndyNemmity) August 4, 2020
So Many Questions
Wha—What the hell is going on with the timeline... what the hell is this??? Why is Shane in a basement with strippers??? #RawUnderground— Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) August 4, 2020
The New Brawl for All?
The #RawUnderground chapter on the Rise And Fall of WWE DVD that AEW eventually produces is going to be crazy.— Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 4, 2020
What the heck is raw underground ? Brawl for all lite?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hE8M0iE0XD— carrbaby 4 President (@carrbabythe1) August 4, 2020
MOM, I WANT BRAWL FOR ALL ON #RAW.
MOM: WE HAVE BRAWL FOR ALL AT HOME.
BRAWL FOR ALL AT HOME: pic.twitter.com/Tt17apnhEl— Pervis Rottenbelly (@PRottenbelly) August 4, 2020
Thought It Looked Familiar
Lmfao WWE legit took @GCWrestling_ @JoshLBarnett Bloodsport Idea and calling it Raw Underground— Basil Mahmud (@Beezzzzy) August 4, 2020
WWE Raw Underground, their take on GCW Bloodsport #mma #wwe #wweraw pic.twitter.com/RbI1zdsGH4— The Koncrete Jungle (@TheKJungle) August 4, 2020
