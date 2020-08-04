WWE Fans Roast Shane McMahon and the Raw Underground Segments

Shane McMahon made his return to Monday Night Raw this week to introduce a new concept, Raw Underground. The segments featured wrestlers fighting a shoot, MMA-esque style in a ring that had the ropes, turnbuckles and posts removed while "Shane-O-Mac" introduced each fight while exotic dancers performed on the opposite end of the darkened room. Based on the Twitter reactions, fans weren't impressed by the idea, saying it hearkened back to the dreadful Brawl for All segments from the late 90s while trying to make McMahon seem cool.

Check out some of the reactions to the segments in the list below, and let us know what you think of the idea down in the comments!