WWE Fans Share Their Picks For Favorite Groups

Throughout the history of both the WWE and professional wrestling as a whole, we haven't simply had tag teams, with wrestlers banding together in attempts to win belts and/or protect one another, we've had entire groups and movements created, and recently, fans shared their opinions on which were their favorites. From the likes of the Hollywood Hulk Hogan led New World Order to the Triple H formed "DX" to the triple man team of the New Day, professional wrestling certainly has created some legendary groups that continue to be some of the most legendary parts of the sport itself.

Which of these groups is the G.O.A.T.? 🐐🐐🐐 #FriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/HiaF5eseIR — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 30, 2020

What is your favorite movement within the world of professional wrestling? What groups would you like to see made using current wrestlers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the WWE!