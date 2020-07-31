WWE Fans Share Their Picks For Favorite Groups
Throughout the history of both the WWE and professional wrestling as a whole, we haven't simply had tag teams, with wrestlers banding together in attempts to win belts and/or protect one another, we've had entire groups and movements created, and recently, fans shared their opinions on which were their favorites. From the likes of the Hollywood Hulk Hogan led New World Order to the Triple H formed "DX" to the triple man team of the New Day, professional wrestling certainly has created some legendary groups that continue to be some of the most legendary parts of the sport itself.
Which of these groups is the G.O.A.T.? 🐐🐐🐐 #FriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/HiaF5eseIR— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 30, 2020
What is your favorite movement within the world of professional wrestling? What groups would you like to see made using current wrestlers? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the WWE!
The Hart Foundation
This one pic.twitter.com/930qvNvAaV— Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) July 31, 2020
The Latino World Order
LWO 4 Life! This team was very underappreciated and very underrated in my opinion! pic.twitter.com/hfCnk3ItiA— Ace And His Familia Vlogs (@Ace69GamerVlogs) July 30, 2020
The New World Order
I think the NWO had the Biggest Impact on Wrestling— Doug "Suds" (@DougHBurkhart1) July 31, 2020
Degeneration X
DX because they were the pinnacle of the attitude era (I know NWO started it but DX took it and ran)— dylan white (@09whited) July 30, 2020
The Horsemen
How are the Horsemen not an option. No offense the the Undisputed Era or New Day, but they are nowhere near a GOAT conversation especially if the Horsemen aren’t in yhe discussion.— Dana (@lunchbox11000) July 31, 2020
The Nexus
The Shield
You left the G.O.A.T. off the list, the Shield is by far the greatest group!!! pic.twitter.com/Hld6tgz8By— The last Hound of Justice! Believe in the Shield! (@MarkDeering3) July 31, 2020
It's A New Day Yes It Is!
New Day! Supporting each other, never getting jealous, looking good dancing. What more could you want? pic.twitter.com/ho4B69acM9— Jay Aquino (@theJayAquino) July 31, 2020
Suzuki Gun
No one has betrayed Suzuki Gun. They might leave but its always SUZUKI GUN ICHIBAN pic.twitter.com/wbJSLG3auJ— Steve Lawlis (@stevelawlis) July 31, 2020
