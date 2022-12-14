WWE Fans Thrilled With Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship Win

WWE NXT had a huge surprise in store for fans during tonight's episode, as after a 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion, Mandy Rose's reign was brought to an end by Roxanne Perez. The match wasn't even part of the show's public lineup, but after Perez was attacked by Rose at the top of tonight's show, it was announced that they would be facing each other for the NXT Women's Championship. Then Perez would not just face Rose one on one, but defeat her cleanly without any interference, ushering in a new era in the NXT Women's Division in the process. While there are many who were disappointed to see Rose's reign end, there were also many who were thrilled to see Perez become an NXT Champion and be the one to end Rose's reign, and you can see some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.

There were also reactions that mentioned Booker T, as he was celebrating right along with the crowd after Perez defeated Rose. Perez is a student of Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school, and when she won the Iron Survivor Challenge you could see him getting emotional and celebrating her big win. He was as jubilant tonight after she became NXT Women's Champion, and it was an awesome moment.

As some have mentioned, Perez started out 2022 as the ROH Women's Champion, and now she is ending the year as NXT Women's Champion, so it is certainly going to be an unforgettable year for the NXT star. Athena recently defeated Mercedes Martinez to become the new ROH Women's Champion at ROH Final Battle, and Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to become the new AEW Women's World Champion, so there have been some big changing of the guard scenarios across wrestling over the past two months.

