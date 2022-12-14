WWE NXT Just Shocked Everyone With a New Women's Champion

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT kicked off with the fallout from NXT Deadline and the winners of the NXT Iron Survivor Challenges. That included Roxanne Perez, who had a Title shot at NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose to look forward to in January but ended up being moved to tonight after an altercation between the two stars. Now it was tonight's main event, and NXT delivered quite the surprise. After Rose targeted Perez's sore shoulder and arm, the challenger was not going to let this chance slip through her hands, and she would find a way to counter Rose's big moves and hit the Pop Rocks, giving her the win and making her the next NXT Women's Champion!

Perez and Rose locked up and Rose targeted the sore arm with a taunt, but then Perez went for a hold and then knocked the Champion down with a shoulder tackle, followed by a taunt to the Champ. Rose mimicked Perez and then knocked the challenger down into a cover, but Perez kicked out. Arm drags followed into a hold, and then they exchanged counters into a cover but Rose kicked out quickly.

Rose whipped Perez into the corner but then Perez dodged a charge from Rose, sending her into the post and to the outside. Then Perez dove through the ropes and knocked the Champ down on the floor, following it up with a kick, but then she was slammed into the steel steps.

Rose got Perez in the ring and went to work on her shoulder and arm, which took a lot of damage in the attack earlier in the show and during her match at Deadline. Rose would get Perez up top but she was able to knock the Champion down to the mat and go for the cover, but Rose kicked out. She went for a kick but Rose caught her and slammed her down into a cover, but Perez kicked out.

Rose went for Kissed By a Rose but missed, though she countered Perez's move into a crossface. Perez managed to reverse the move and get Rose's shoulders to the ground, but then Rose hit Kissed By a Rose and went for the pin only for Perez to kick out. Rose went at the referee and then turned back towards Perez, dragging her up to her feet.

Rose set her up for a move but Perez countered into an Inside Cradle. She then hit a kick and then all of a sudden hit Rose with the Pop Rocks and got the pin and the win. Roxanne Perez is your new NXT Women's Champion!

