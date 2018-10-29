WWE Fans Upset Over Evolution Sponsor

WWE held its first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view, Evolution, on Sunday at the Nassau Veteran’s Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

While the show thrilled fans with the best the WWE Women’s division had to offer, some fans took issue with the fact that the show was sponsored by Kay Jewelers, a popular jewelry company.

Oh and Kay Jewelers as a sponsor for Evolution? Just stop. — Chris (@chrisbroncos76) October 29, 2018

“Oh and Kay Jewelers as a sponsor for Evolution? Just stop,” one fan tweeted.

“Really? Kay Jewelers is the main sponsor? What, were (Ulta Beauty) and (Good Housekeeping) unavailable?” wrote another.

Lots of Kay Jewelers commercials on this Evolution ppv and I’m not saying it’s because I may or may not work for them but if they wanted input then I got you — Cullen Jennings (@cullenmon) October 29, 2018

Overall the show was well-received by fans online thanks to a number of excellent matches combined with an excited crowd inside the arena.

The show opened with Trish Stratus and Lita successfully defeating Mickie James and Alicia Fox (who was subbing in for an injured Alexa Bliss) in a tag match. After that Nia Jax won a 20-woman battle royal to become the No. 1 contender for either of the women’s championships, which she later indicated would be for a future shot against Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Elsewhere on the show Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natayla won their six-man tag match against the Riott Squad, Toni Storm pinned Io Shirai to become the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament winner and Shayna Baszler became the first woman to hold the NXT Women’s Championship twice by submitting Kairi Sane with the help of Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

In the closing matches of the night, Becky Lynch successfully retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship in a brutal Last Woman Standing match with Charlotte Flair that nearly lasted 30 minutes, while Rousey kept her Raw Women’s Championship in the main event by forcing Nikki Bella to tap out to her armbar submission.

With Evolution now in the rear-view mirror, WWE will now turns its attention to the upcoming Crown Jewel event on Friday. WWE officials announced on Thursday during their quarterly earnings report that the show would go on as planned in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, despite recent controversy surrounding the country and the alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.