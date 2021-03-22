WWE Fastlane: Drew McIntyre Defeats Sheamus in Brutal No Holds Barred Match
After putting each other through hell in two matches on Raw, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus clashed in a violent No Holds Barred Match at Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view. The two battered each other throughout the ThunderDome, culminating in Sheamus driving McIntyre through a the commentary table with White Noise. He then grabbed a piece of the broken table and attempted to drive McIntyre through it, but the former champ countered and nailed a FutureShock DDT.
McIntyre then nailed a Claymore Kick to score the win. He'll now challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37 next month.
WHITE NOISE THROUGH THE TABLE.
WHITE NOISE THROUGH THE TABLE.

There truly are #NoHoldsBarred in this war between @WWESheamus and @DMcIntyreWWE! #WWEFastlane
Victory for @DMcIntyreWWE. Next stop: #WrestleMania.#WWEFastlane
Check out the results from Fastlane below:
- (Kickoff) WWE United States Championship: Riddle def. Mustafa Ali
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair
- Intercontinental Championship: Big E def. Apollo Crews
- Braun Strowman def. Elias
- Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus (No Holds Barred)
- Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Edge as Special Guest Enforcer)