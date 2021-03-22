WWE Fastlane: Drew McIntyre Defeats Sheamus in Brutal No Holds Barred Match

✖

After putting each other through hell in two matches on Raw, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus clashed in a violent No Holds Barred Match at Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view. The two battered each other throughout the ThunderDome, culminating in Sheamus driving McIntyre through a the commentary table with White Noise. He then grabbed a piece of the broken table and attempted to drive McIntyre through it, but the former champ countered and nailed a FutureShock DDT.

McIntyre then nailed a Claymore Kick to score the win. He'll now challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37 next month.

Check out the results from Fastlane below: