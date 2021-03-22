WWE Fastlane: Drew McIntyre Defeats Sheamus in Brutal No Holds Barred Match

By Connor Casey

After putting each other through hell in two matches on Raw, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus clashed in a violent No Holds Barred Match at Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view. The two battered each other throughout the ThunderDome, culminating in Sheamus driving McIntyre through a the commentary table with White Noise. He then grabbed a piece of the broken table and attempted to drive McIntyre through it, but the former champ countered and nailed a FutureShock DDT.

McIntyre then nailed a Claymore Kick to score the win. He'll now challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37 next month.

0comments

Check out the results from Fastlane below:

  • (Kickoff) WWE United States Championship: Riddle def. Mustafa Ali
  • WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair
  • Intercontinental Championship: Big E def. Apollo Crews
  • Braun Strowman def. Elias
  • Seth Rollins def. Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Drew McIntyre def. Sheamus (No Holds Barred)
  • Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
  • WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Edge as Special Guest Enforcer)
Start the Conversation

of