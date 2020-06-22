Vince McMahon, WWE Superstars Celebrate Father's Day 2020
WWE superstars took to social media on Sunday to celebrate this year's Father's Day holiday, posting photos of themselves with their father's as well as their children. Some of the posts came from the likes current stars like AJ Styles, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair, but even Vince McMahon decided to join in by posting a throwback photo of Shane and Stephanie McMahon. Check out some of the Father's Day photos in the list below, and let us know which photo is your favorite down in the comments!
WWE will pick back up its normal weekly schedule on Monday with a pretaped episode of Monday Night Raw. The episode will feature a segment involving Randy Orton and Ric Flair, a Raw Tag Team Championship match between The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders and a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. The IIconics.
Vince McMahon
prevnext
I’m lucky to have amazing kids like @shanemcmahon and @StephMcMahon. Happy Father’s Day to all those who cherish the gift of fatherhood. pic.twitter.com/JSFK1ZQx6m— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 21, 2020
A Bunch of Stars
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Charlotte & Ric Flair
prevnext
Happy Father’s Day! Love you big as the sky ♥️
All the precious time— Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 21, 2020
Oh like the wind, when the years go by
Precious butterfly
Spread your wings and fly 🎶 @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/ulNJO7tGtB
Roman Reigns
prevnext
As a father and a leukemia survivor, I want to help others going through a similar experience. This Father's Day please help me bring hope and support to children and families fighting blood cancer with @LLSusa. Please donate today: https://t.co/SkEHUpGLP8 pic.twitter.com/LCBCa082bK— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 21, 2020
Rey Mysterio
prevnext
The Miz
prevnext
Happy Father’s Day to the man that pays $8.99 for a Gucci watch and believes it’s real. After a month the gold started turning purple and he couldn’t understand why. Thank you for being you dad. You’re the best. #HappyFathersDay George, George My-zanin. pic.twitter.com/lzNzflvexb— The Miz (@mikethemiz) June 21, 2020
R-Truth
prevnext
#HappyFathersDay to @RonKillings and ALL the 2️⃣4️⃣/7️⃣ dads out there. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JS0AQc2NCz— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 21, 2020
Titus O'Neil
prevnext
I’m the Luckiest Father Alive ❤️— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) June 21, 2020
Blessed to Have These two men to Raise and to Love. TJ and Titus THANK YOU For making Fatherhood be my Proudest Honor!! Love you both and Happy Father’s Day to all of the Great men out there. pic.twitter.com/0wr2EGqtJM
The Hardyz
I’m grateful that my Dad provided for my brother & I as a single parent. He worked hard to make sure we always had food on the table, clothes on our back & a roof over our heads. Happy Father’s Day, Dad. pic.twitter.com/xpYRz9pb3F— The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 21, 2020
prev
Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there. The title of "father" comes with an enormous amount of responsibility, but also an abundance of reward. I couldn’t even envision my life without being a father now.#HappyFathersDay2020 pic.twitter.com/l6s73Q3Nvv— The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 21, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.