WWE's Kofi Kingston and Naomi Headline Mattel's Elite Series 78

Mattel and WWE held a special panel during Comic-Con@Home where they revealed new looks at their upcoming waves, and that included the full reveal of their upcoming Elite Series 78 wave of figures. The Elite series features expanded articulation, swappable hands, and plenty of cool accessories, and we got up-close images of the wave's chosen superstars, which include Kofi Kingston, Naomi, Matt Riddle, Randy Orton, and R-Truth. We even got a look at the wave's chase variant, which will be an alternate look for Naomi, though we did not get a full look at Drake Maverick. The new figures are all available to pre-order from Entertainment Earth right here, and you can check out all of the new photos starting on the next slide.

The line features Championship belts for Kingston, Naomi, and R-Truth. Naomi's SmackDown Women's Championship features that killer green glow effect, while Kofi comes with one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and R-Truth comes with the 24/7 Championship.

Riddle comes with a removable jacket and. his trademark flip-flops while Orton comes with swappable hands and a removable vest.

You can find the official description for Series 78 below.

Capture the blowout action of WWE Superstars with this Elite Collection action figure! Featuring one of WWE's biggest personalities and champions, this bold and colorful figure is approximately 6-inches and comes ready to wreak havoc right out of the box! Figure has deluxe articulation for multiple ways to pose and play, True FX enhanced facial detailing for life-like authenticity, WWE ring gear and iconic accessories—all with amazing detail capturing the Superstar's unique personality. Get all the WWE Elite Collection figures and let the collecting and battles begin!

This WWE Elite Collection Series 78 Action Figure Case (999W) includes 8 individually packaged figures and features:

1x WWE Elite Figure Matt Riddle (UPC: 887961833744)

1x WWE Elite Figure Naomi (UPC: 887961833768)

1x WWE Elite Figure Dave Maverick (UPC: 887961833782)

2x WWE Elite Figure Randy Orton (UPC: 887961833683)

2x WWE Elite Figure Kofi Kingston (UPC: 887961833799)

1x WWE Elite Figure R-Truth (UPC: 887961833737)

Subject to change

Hit the next slide to check out all the figures in Series 78 up-close, and let us know which ones you'll be picking up in the comments!