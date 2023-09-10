Finn Balor Reflects on a "Demon vs. Fiend" Match With Bray Wyatt Never Happening

Bray Wyatt famously debuted his Fiend at the 2019 SummerSlam event, resulting in a brutal three-minute victory over Finn Balor. Wyatt and Balor feuded with each other across multiple pay-per-views back in 2017 but that storyline's culmination, a match between Balor's "Demon" alter-ego and a "Sister Abigail" version of Wyatt at that year's TLC pay-per-view, had to be scrapped due to Wyatt suffering from a viral infection. A match between the two with Balor as "The Demon" and Wyatt's Fiend was viewed as a potential dream match among WWE fans but never materialized. Wyatt tragically passed away at the age of 36 last month after suffering a heart attack in his sleep.

"Yeah, it was a pretty somber atmosphere in the locker room," Balor said when asked about Wyatt's passing on a recent episode of Cheap Heat (h/t WrestlingNews.co). "I had a couple days following the news. A lot of us attended a ceremony in Florida yesterday. You know, celebrate Bray's life, and you know, sadly that seems to be happening far too often in the business, losing people so young, but hopefully we can continue to make Bray proud. I'm sure that's what he would want and that's what we intend to do in Nassau."

"Obviously I'd had the opportunity to work with him a lot as Finn versus Bray, as the Demon versus Bray, as Finn versus The Fiend. The one thing that I'm sad that we didn't ever get to get to was this Fiend versus Demon match and that was something that we talked about at length," he added. "We were kind of hoping that was going to happen eventually, but you know, it's not to be. Going back to the show must go on, you know, if something was to happen to me, I want you guys to know that I want the show to go on, and I'm sure knowing Bray as well as I do, he definitely wanted the show to go on and then that's what we've done for him."

Finn Balor on The Demon's Future in WWE

Balor was on After The Bell earlier his year and discussed how he tried to "please too many people" within WWE with his Demon persona. He followed up that statement in an interview with ComicBook during SummerSlam weekend.

"I feel like that statement (about pleasing people) doesn't just apply to The Demon, that applies to Finn as well," Balor said in his interview with ComicBook. "I've been guilty of trying to please too many people all of the time and not please myself. And I kind of abandoned that kind of method. I'm more focused now on pleasing myself. So that, I find, is where you find your truest self and that's what we have right now. But with regards to demons, it's an ever-evolving process and we'll see where it goes in the future, but not anytime soon."

