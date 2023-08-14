WWE Hall of Famer "Wouldn't Blame" Finn Balor If He Left WWE

The Prince remains uncrowned. Finn Balor is now 0-2 in his quest to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion, losing to titleholder Seth Rollins and both WWE Money in the Bank and WWE SummerSlam. Balor has only been world champion once in WWE and that reign lasted for less than 24 hours. Balor beat Rollins back at WWE SummerSlam 2016 to become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion, but he suffered a dislocated shoulder during that match which forced him to vacate the title before he could have a proper run with it. Despite that 2016 injury being the only time that Balor has missed an extended period of time during his WWE run, WWE has yet to pull the trigger again on the 42-year-old star.

Kurt Angle "Wouldn't Blame" Finn Balor For Leaving WWE

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle weighed in on Balor's recent booking.

"It would have been nice if they would have given him this World Title. I think he's really over, incredibly athletic," Angle said. "He has a lot of charisma."

The Olympic Gold Medalist added that if this continues, he "wouldn't blame" Balor for leaving WWE altogether.

"If WWE doesn't end up doing something with him, that's dramatic, I wouldn't blame him if he went off and went somewhere else," Angle said. "I don't want to see him do that because I love the WWE, and I think he's a good fit for them, but they need to start putting this kid over. He deserves it."

Angle himself went through somewhat of a similar situation to Balor. While he had multiple world title reigns and a WWE WrestleMania main event to his name, Angle ended up exiting WWE in August 2006 due to health reasons. He would go to TNA later that fall and spent the next decade of his career in that promotion. There, Angle had legendary feuds with the likes of Samoa Joe and AJ Styles.

Angle's WWE departure was a result of different circumstances compared to the idea that Balor would leave due to his creative, but his post-WWE career is evidence that some of a wrestler's best work can happen outside of Titan Towers. Even if he were to entertain leaving, there is no word on when Balor's contract is set to expire.