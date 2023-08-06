Seth Rollins Calls Back To Finn Balor SummerSlam 2016 Match With SummerSlam 2023 Ring Gear

Seth Rollins has always attempted to get inside the heads of his opponents over his long professional wrestling career, and this year's WWE SummerSlam is no exception. Rollins and his opponent, Finn Balor, have faced one another down more times than we can count, but despite this fact, Seth remembers a specific match at a previous Pay-Per-View. Sporting the same gear he wore against Balor at 2016's SummerSlam, Rollins took a new approach to getting inside Balor's head.

Ironically enough, the previous match between Rollins and Balor saw the latter claiming victory, which didn't stop Seth from making the decision to bring up the past. The results of this match didn't just net Finn a victory against Seth, but also saw The Demon becoming the inaugural WWE Universal Champion at the same time.

Rollins' Gear Returns: 2016 to 2023

If you didn't have the opportunity to see Rollins show off his new gear, WWE shared a video from the moment on their social media account. With Balor and Rollins remaining fan favorites in the WWE's line-up thanks to their styles and years of experience, this was definitely one of the best matches of the night.

World Heavyweight Champion @WWERollins is already playing mind games with @FinnBalor and the match hasn't even begun!#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/WW7Nl1YiPj — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023

Rollins is set to have a "super" role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Captain America 4: New World Order, in which set pictures have shown the WWE Superstar wearing a colorful costume. Despite ComicBook.com asking the question regarding who his character would be, Seth didn't crack when it came to spilling the beans, "I am sworn to secrecy. Pretty tight lipped on anything related to this project. Obviously, the photographs have made their way online, nothing to be done about that, but it was a very good experience for me. I'm looking forward to seeing what the reaction is from everybody else who gets to get eyes on the project.

If you need a refresher on the matches to come during WWE SummerSlam 2023, you can see the line-up below alongside the results of the matches that have already wrapped:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

Cody Rhodes def. Brock Lesnar

World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Triple Threat Match)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther def. Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul def. Ricochet

Shayna Baszler def. Ronda Rousey

SummerSlam is streaming now live on Peacock.