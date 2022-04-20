First Look at WWE 2K22’s DLC Superstar Yokozuna Revealed

WWE 2K22’s latest patch delivers the biggest update to the game yet, but there’s far more content on the way, including several DLC packs that will bring new playable Superstars. The first pack hits later this month and is called the Bonzai Pack, and will feature Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi, Omos, and Kacy Catanzaro. Now WWE 2K22 has given us our first look at Yokozuna’s character model thanks to the Twitter post below, and as you can see, the WWE Legend has never looked better. 2K22 will likely be releasing first looks at the rest of the Banzai Pack throughout the week, and we’ll keep you posted as they release.

The Banzai Pack is one of five packs releasing throughout the year, and the next one is the Most Wanted Pack, which releases in May. That pack features Cactus Jack, The Boogeyman, Vader, Ilja Dragunov, and Indi Hartwell. Other big names coming to the game are Ronda Rousey, Vader, Rob Van Dam, and LA Knight, and you can find the full rundown of new roster additions below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BANZAI! The legendary Yokozuna will be dropping into #WWE2K22 as a part of the Banzai DLC Pack dropping 4/26! #ItHitsDifferent pic.twitter.com/GKpeDks7EG — #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) April 20, 2022

Banzai Pack: Release Date: April 26

Yokozuna;

Umaga;

Rikishi;

Omos;

Kacy Catanzaro.

Most Wanted Pack: Release Date: May 17

Cactus Jack;

The Boogeyman;

Vader;

Ilja Dragunov;

Indi Hartwell.

Stand Back Pack: Release Date: June 7

Hurricane Helms;

Stacy Keibler;

A-Kid;

Wes Lee;

Nash Carter.

Clowning Around Pack: Release Date: June 28

Doink the Clown;

Ronda Rousey;

The British Bulldog;

Mr. T;

Doudrop;

Rick Boogs.

The Whole Dam Pack: Release Date: July 19

Rob Van Dam;

Logan Paul;

Machine Gun Kelly;

LA Knight;

Xia Li;

Commander Azeez.

WWE 2K22 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

What do you think of Yokozuna? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!