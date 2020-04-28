Gerald Brisco Responds to Being Furloughed by WWE

✖

News broke on Monday night that WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco had been furloughed by the company as a result of its ongoing cost-cutting measures. The 73-year-old former tag team specialist took to Twitter on Tuesday to address the situation, clarifying that he hadn't been released and that he planned on being back with the company in the near future. After a lengthy tag team career alongside his brother Jack Brisco in promotions like Georgia Championship Wrestling, Championship Wrestling from Florida and Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Brisco joined the WWF in 1984 and has been with the company ever since, mostly as a backstage agent.

"I have not been let go yet I've been placed on furlough don't know who leaked the wrong news. I hope get back to helping young folks find there dream. If not it been on heck of a run #cantkeepawrestlerdown," Brisco wrote.

What a writer made a mistake, to set things right. I have not been let go yet I’ve been placed on furlough don’t know who leaked the wrong news. I hope get back to helping young folks find there dream. If not it been on heck of a run #cantkeepawrestlerdown — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) April 28, 2020

He later tweeted, "Options, options, options open minded."

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released since April 15:

Cain Velasquez

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

Taynara Conti

Nick Comoroto

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng (Rocky)

And here's the full list of every backstage producer/referee/writer who have either been released or furloughed:

Gerald Brisco

Kurt Angle

Shane Helms

Lance Storm

Billy Kidman

Mike Rotunda

Dave (Fit) Finlay

Pat Buck

Sarah Stock

Shawn Daivari

Scott Armstrong

Mike Chioda (Referee)

Andrea Listenberger (Writer)

Chris Guy (Performance Center Trainer)

Serena Deeb (Performance Center Trainer)

Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Trainer)

Jerry Soto (Spanish Announcer)

Josiah Williamson (Interviewer)

Jon Quasto (Announcer)

