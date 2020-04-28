WWE Reportedly Furloughs Gerald Brisco
WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, who has been with the WWE since 1984, is the latest name added to the growing list of backstage officials WWE furloughed last week. Brisco was apart of the group of backstage producers was sent home, but his name hadn't been announced until a report from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer popped up on Monday night. It was originally reported that he was released, though Meltzer updated his story on Wrestling Observer Radio.
"He's on the deal with all the producers where, in a sense, it's like a furlough," Meltzer explained. :He's not done. I think that name surprised a lot of people just because he's been there since 1984 and his role in the company for all the different years. He was a key guy, historically."
Brisco first debuted in pro wrestling in 1969, and alongside his brother Jack the Brisco Brothers became multi-time tag team champions in Championship Wrestling from Florida, Georgia Championship Wrestling and Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling in the 1970s. He briefly wrestled for the World Wrestling Federation before retiring in 1985, where he transitioned into becoming a backstae road agent. The WWE Hall of Famer famously helped Vince McMahon acquire Georgia Championship Wrestling as part of their national expansion in 1984.
Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released since April 15:
- Cain Velasquez
- Rusev
- Drake Maverick
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- EC3
- Curt Hawkins
- Heath Slater
- Eric Young
- Lio Rush
- Aiden English
- Sarah Logan
- Erick Rowan
- Primo
- Epico
- Mike Kanellis
- Maria Kanellis
- Zack Ryder
- No Way Jose
- Deonna Purrazzo
- Aleksandar Jaksic
- MJ Jenkins
- Dan Matha
- Alyssa Marino
- Taynara Conti
- Nick Comoroto
- Cezar Bononi
- Tino Sabbatelli
- Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)
- Mohamed Fahim
- Marcos Gomes
- Faisal Kurdi
- Hussain Aldagal
- Yifeng (Rocky)
And here's the full list of every backstage producer/referee/writer who have either been released or furloughed:
- Gerald Brisco
- Kurt Angle
- Shane Helms
- Lance Storm
- Billy Kidman
- Mike Rotunda
- Dave (Fit) Finlay
- Pat Buck
- Sarah Stock
- Shawn Daivari
- Scott Armstrong
- Mike Chioda (Referee)
- Andrea Listenberger (Writer)
- Chris Guy (Performance Center Trainer)
- Serena Deeb (Performance Center Trainer)
- Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Trainer)
- Jerry Soto (Spanish Announcer)
- Josiah Williamson (Interviewer)
- Jon Quasto (Announcer)
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.