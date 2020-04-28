WWE Reportedly Furloughs Gerald Brisco

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco, who has been with the WWE since 1984, is the latest name added to the growing list of backstage officials WWE furloughed last week. Brisco was apart of the group of backstage producers was sent home, but his name hadn't been announced until a report from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer popped up on Monday night. It was originally reported that he was released, though Meltzer updated his story on Wrestling Observer Radio.

"He's on the deal with all the producers where, in a sense, it's like a furlough," Meltzer explained. :He's not done. I think that name surprised a lot of people just because he's been there since 1984 and his role in the company for all the different years. He was a key guy, historically."

Brisco first debuted in pro wrestling in 1969, and alongside his brother Jack the Brisco Brothers became multi-time tag team champions in Championship Wrestling from Florida, Georgia Championship Wrestling and Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling in the 1970s. He briefly wrestled for the World Wrestling Federation before retiring in 1985, where he transitioned into becoming a backstae road agent. The WWE Hall of Famer famously helped Vince McMahon acquire Georgia Championship Wrestling as part of their national expansion in 1984.

Here's a full list of every wrestler who has been released since April 15:

Cain Velasquez

Rusev

Drake Maverick

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

EC3

Curt Hawkins

Heath Slater

Eric Young

Lio Rush

Aiden English

Sarah Logan

Erick Rowan

Primo

Epico

Mike Kanellis

Maria Kanellis

Zack Ryder

No Way Jose

Deonna Purrazzo

Aleksandar Jaksic

MJ Jenkins

Dan Matha

Alyssa Marino

Taynara Conti

Nick Comoroto

Cezar Bononi

Tino Sabbatelli

Kassius Ohno (Reportedly)

Mohamed Fahim

Marcos Gomes

Faisal Kurdi

Hussain Aldagal

Yifeng (Rocky)

And here's the full list of every backstage producer/referee/writer who have either been released or furloughed:

Gerald Brisco

Kurt Angle

Shane Helms

Lance Storm

Billy Kidman

Mike Rotunda

Dave (Fit) Finlay

Pat Buck

Sarah Stock

Shawn Daivari

Scott Armstrong

Mike Chioda (Referee)

Andrea Listenberger (Writer)

Chris Guy (Performance Center Trainer)

Serena Deeb (Performance Center Trainer)

Kendo Kashin (Performance Center Trainer)

Jerry Soto (Spanish Announcer)

Josiah Williamson (Interviewer)

Jon Quasto (Announcer)

