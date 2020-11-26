Former WWE Star Gillberg Suffers Heart Attack

✖

Former WWE star Duane Gill, best known for his Goldberg parody gimmick Gillberg, suffered a heart attack this week. James Ellsworth, another former WWE talent, took to Twitter with a video explaining the situation, saying that Gillberg was recently released from the ICU.

"He had a heart attack yesterday but he is doing okay, he's doing good," Ellsworth said, relaying a message from Gill's wife. "He just got out of ICU, doing very well, so I just wanted to say that first and foremost. He is doing fine and he should be okay going forward."

Gill had two stints in the WWE, first as a jobber from 1991-94. He returned to the company in 1998 as a member of The J.O.B. Squad before switching to the Gillberg gimmick. Even though he was the WWF Light Heavyweight Champion for 15 months he consistently lost on television and at house shows, all the while poking fun at the WCW headliner. He left the company in 2000 and worked on the indy scene all the way up until this past February.

Gillberg vs. Triple H - WWF Championship Match pic.twitter.com/P4dEjGUGZN — WWFOldSchool.com (@WWFOldSchoolcom) May 8, 2019

His last WWE appearance came in February 2017, where he appeared on an episode of Raw during the Festival of Friendship segment with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho.