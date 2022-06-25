WWE's Gunther Defeats Ricochet to Retain Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown

After losing the Intercontinental Champion to WWE SmackDown's newest powerhouse Gunther, Ricochet was ready to reclaim his title on tonight's SmackDown in an Intercontinental Championship rematch. Gunther was as confident as ever, but Ricochet came out swinging with quick attacks that looked to put Gunther off balance. Gunther would eventually turn the tables and his impressive power was too much for Ricochet, cutting off several comeback attempts before they could fully get going. Eventually, Gunther was able to pin Ricochet and get the win, continuing his SmackDown Championship reign, and we'll have to wait and see what's next for the Ring General.

At the beginning of the match, Ricochet hit first with a dropkick and followed it up with punches and strikes to the head. Gunther caught a kick and slammed him down to the mat, and then a big boot to the head followed. Stomps came next and then Gunther hit an uppercut, but Ricochet came back with punches. That comeback attempt was thwarted by Gunther sitting on Ricochet's back, and then more punches followed. Ricochet leaped off the ropes and then landed on his feet and he hit a stand-up enziguri.

A running knee followed but a clothesline from Gunther knocked him flat. More uppercuts connected in the corner and then Gunther hit a German. Suplex. Gunther then hit a running drop-kick that sent Ricochet flying, and he hit the powerbomb afterward and covered for the pin and the win. Gunther is still your Intercontinental Champion.

It remains to be seen what is next for Ricochet and Gunther. Gunther will likely have a new challenger, as Ricochet has already had his Title rematch, and will have to move his way back up into contention for it most likely. As for Gunther's next challenger, Sami Zayn might want to get back in the mix for the Title he once held, but perhaps one of Max Dupri's new clients will give Gunther some fresh opposition once they actually debut.

