WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan had to undergo emergency surgery on Thursday, according to a social media post from his wife Debra. The post read, “Back where we don’t want to be. Please pray for Jim and his doctors as he has emergency surgery this morning. Thank you, Debra,” and had a photo of Duggan laying on his side in a hospital bed. The reason and nature of the surgery is unknown, though this is not the first time the 67-year-old has dealt with a medical emergency. He underwent a heart procedure in 2018 when his heart went into Atrial Fibrillation and in 2019 he had to get a pair of surgeries to combat a “serious infection.”

Debuting in 1979, Duggan hand runs in Mid-South Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, WCW along with three separate stints with the WWF/E. His biggest accomplishments include winning the first-ever Royal Rumble in 1998, winning WCW’s TV and United States Championships and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/OfficialHacksaw/status/1450839134411509770?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Update: Debra returned to Facebook later in the day providing an update on Duggan, writing, “Out of surgery and back in his room. Everything went well. Thank you for your prayers, good vibes and good thoughts. You can keep them coming in.” She also posted a photo of Duggan giving his trademark thumbs up from the hospital bed.

This story is developing…