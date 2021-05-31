WWE Hall of Famer Signs With AEW, Confirmed for AEW Rampage

✖

A WWE Hall of Famer has signed with All Elite Wrestling and is on the way to AEW Rampage! It was officially announced earlier this month that the new third hour of AEW television was officially confirmed to be releasing later this Summer. Known as AEW Rampage, it was touted to show off more of the talent signed with the company that there wasn't enough space to show with AEW Dynamite and the other programs. Now there's going to be another major reason to watch as a WWE Hall of Famer has been signed to the commentary team!

AEW announced during the Double or Nothing pay-per-view that WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has been officially signed to All Elite Wrestling as part of the commentary team for AEW Rampage. He'll also be working as a coach for the younger talent. He'll be sharing more details about the announcement on a future episode of AEW Dynamite.

Confirmed to be premiering on TNT on Friday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. E.T., AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite have been confirmed to be moving to TBS in early 2020. As for what we can expect to see from the new show, Tony Khan gave a few more details to Busted Open Radio earlier this month. "They asked at one point if I wanted to do three hours of Dynamite when it came up about doing a third hour," Khan said. "And I said I really believe in doing it on another night. This time slot, I think, is really good for the fans to keep a great night of wrestling fresh on Friday nights. And, so, at 10 pm, you're going to have a great option to come watch Rampage."

