AEW's Tony Khan Gives More Details on AEW Rampage

✖

All Elite Wrestling confirmed on Wednesday that its second cable show, AEW Rampage, will arrive on TNT on Friday nights beginning on Aug. 13. Not many details about the show were given at the time beyond that it would be an hour-long show and that it and Dynamite would both be jumping to TBS in January 2022 (though TNT general manager Brett Weitz couldn't confirm whether or not it would stay on Fridays once the jump happens). AEW president Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio later in the day and gave a few more details about the show.

Khan confirmed that this was the "third hour" of AEW programming that was given the green light by WarnerMedia when AEW signed a contract extension in January 2020 and that he shot down the idea of making Dynamite a three-hour show.

"I didn't wanna do 3 hours of Dynamite...it came up about a 3rd hour & I said, 'I really believe on doing it another night'." Talking to @davidlagreca1 & @TheMarkHenry, @TonyKhan broke major news on the future of @AEW Television 😮#AEWDynamite @tntdrama @TBSNetwork #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/41Pj0qJf32 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 19, 2021

"They asked at one point if I wanted to do three hours of Dynamite when it came up about doing a third hour," Khan said. "And I said I really believe in doing it on another night. This time slot, I think, is really good for the fans to keep a great night of wrestling fresh on Friday nights. And, so, at 10 pm, you're going to have a great option to come watch Rampage.

"And I promise Rampage isn't going to be a secondary show," he continued. "Rampage is going to be the partner of Dynamite, the equivalent to Dynamite. We have these two strong franchises Dynamite and Rampage, and they are our weekly core properties. And then we'll have our peripheral properties, they're probably the equivalent of what you would have seen partially a developmental show, partially a syndicated show. And I think that's what you'll get on Elevation and Dark. But for Rampage and Dynamite, those will be our core properties on TNT the rest of this year."

AEW returns to pay-per-view on May 30 with the Double or Nothing event. Check out the updated card for the show below: