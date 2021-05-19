AEW and WarnerMedia Announce Second Show, AEW Rampage

✖

All Elite Wrestling and WarnerMedia announced back in January 2020 that a second weekly television wrestling show had been given the green light. The promotion had been teasing the show's arrival ever since, and on Wednesday it was finally given a name and premiere date. AEW Rampage, described as "a third hour of high-octane wrestling featuring the world-renowned stars of AEW," will premiere on TNT on Friday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. E.T. Both it and AEW Dynamite will be moving to TBS in early 2022.

"It's a pleasure to be able to help Tony Khan expand his wrestling fiefdom across our networks and bring

more content to our fans that fits the thrill ride brand of TNT and good time of TBS," Sam Linsky,

Associate General Manager, SVP, Programming and Operations, TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a press release Wednesday morning. "It's Wednesday. You know what that means."

"As a lifelong wrestling aficionado who is privileged to present AEW to longtime and new fans alike, it

means a lot to me — personally and professionally — to share the news that All Elite Wrestling will call TBS

home beginning in 2022," AEW president Tony Khan explained. "The history of wrestling in the United States cannot be told without acknowledging the contributions of TBS, which as WTBS years ago delivered wrestling to the Southeast and eventually to a massive national audience. TBS has the same passion for wrestling today, but will offer AEW and our fans more prime time programming, content and global opportunities that will establish TBS as the world's undisputed destination for wrestling.

"And, while we're looking forward to our arrival on TBS, we're not saying goodbye to our original and

current home of TNT, which will air four new special supercard events annually," he continued. "Plus, the financial upside to our new agreement will give us the opportunity to continue to invest in and grow AEW to serve the most important people in our industry: our fans, our wrestlers, our staff and our sponsors. With All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite and Rampage taking center stage via our new agreement on TBS next year, and the new quarterly supercards launching on TNT, our exposure and our opportunities to grow AEW are greater than ever!"

AEW returns to pay-per-view on May 30 with the Double or Nothing event. Check out the updated card for the show below: