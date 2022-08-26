WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley Meets The Wiggles, Leads Fruit Salad Sing-A-Long

It's not every day that a WWE Hall of Famer and two TV Legends end up meeting in the same place, but that's exactly what happened at the baggage claim in Christchurch New Zealand. During a visit to Christchurch WWE Legend Mick Foley ran into none other than Anthony Field and Jeff Fatt of The Wiggles, and they posed for a delightful photo in the airport, though The Wiggles then revealed that Foley also led a version of their song Fruit Salad during his show. Fans also shared a video of the performance on Twitter, and you can see all of the shared posts below.

On Twitter Foley wrote "What a great surprise it was to run into @TheWiggles at the baggage claim in #Christchurch NZ. I celebrated by leading the crowd in a rousing sing-a-long of 'Fruit Salad' at last night's show." The Wiggles shared a different photo of them all together, adding the caption "Look who we bumped into in Christchurch – WWE Wrestling Hall of Famer @realmickfoley! Mick even busted out a version of 'Fruit Salad' at his show last night! 🤘Great to see you mate 🍏🍌🍇🍓🍊🥭🥝"

What a great surprise it was to run into @TheWiggles at the baggage claim in #Christchurch NZ. I celebrated by leading the crowd in a rousing sing-a-long of “Fruit Salad” at last night’s show. pic.twitter.com/5RdbVHMLqn — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 25, 2022

Twitter user @Angry513 then shared a video of Foley leading the crowd in a version of Fruit Salad, and he even played the video of the song from the original Wiggles while he sang along. You can check out the video in the post below, and who knows, maybe we'll get a full Foley and Wiggles collaboration down the line.

Anthony and Jeff are two of the original members of the popular children's group, and while Jeff isn't full time anymore, he still jumps in and appears on the show and in live performances from time to time. Anthony is still full time with the group, alongside Lachy Gillespie, Tsehay Hawkins, and Simon Pryce. Hawkins stepped into the Yellow Wiggle role after Emma Watkins stepped away last year, and during a previous interview with Hawkins and Watkins at the time of the announcement, Watkins revealed why she was stepping away and what her next project was going to be.

Look who we bumped into in Christchurch – WWE Wrestling Hall of Famer @realmickfoley!



Mick even busted out a version of ‘Fruit Salad’ at his show last night! 🤘Great to see you mate 🍏🍌🍇🍓🍊🥭🥝 pic.twitter.com/kd29Eu3IJm — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) August 25, 2022

"I think during the pandemic, it's really been a time for so many people to reflect on their current situation whether that's family or work or life or friends or the country that they live in," Watkins said. "And so really for us we absolutely relish being able to tour at 80% of the year at all times and myself, Lachy, Simon, and Anthony have been touring together for 10 years now. And so it kind of feels like that was five minutes ago and then it feels like 50 years, it just has been such an incredible chapter, and really now for the last almost 18 months we haven't toured very much at all and so we've been able to spend a bit more time at home and I have been concurrently studying at university the whole time I've been with The Wiggles."

Great night @RealMickFoley, thanks for coming to Christchurch pic.twitter.com/MldChgFdcz — Angry51 (@Angry513) August 25, 2022

"So it has given me a time to reflect on my research and the work that I'm wanting to continue still in media, but using dance and sign language as my two passions. And I think I just realized that I really wanted to finish up that study properly and so I felt like this was the right time considering that we hadn't been touring for a while," Watkins said. "And so we've had the pleasure of working with Tsehay for a couple of years now as part of our cast and being a Wiggly dancer and on stage and in some of our videos, and so it really felt like a great time to introduce Tsehay to The Wiggly family and for us to be able to share this beautiful spirit and human and just wonderful dancer with the world. It's kind of been an organic process and look, I'm really happy to introduce you to Tsehay here today, who is just beautiful."

You can watch Emma, Tsehay, and the rest of The Wiggles through their videos and episodes of Fruit Salad TV, which are all located on their YouTube channel. You can also find them on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

