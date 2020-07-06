Heath Slater Reportedly Returning to WWE Raw Tonight

Heath Slater was one of the 30+ wrestlers who was released by WWE back on April 15 as part of a cost-cutting measure early on in the coronavirus pandemic. Since then Slater has given no definitive answers about where he'll appear next, though he has show on Instagram that he's looking to get into better shape. His 90-day "No Compete" clause is set to end next week and there were reports of him joining Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in heading to Impact Wrestling, bu it sounds like he's actually going right back to where he started (at least for now). According to PWInsider, Slater will appear on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw.

The report does not indicate whether or not Slater (Heath Miller) has signed a new deal. His latest post on Monday morning indicated he's still focused on when the "No Compete" clause expires.

Elsewhere on this week's Raw Asuka and Bayley will clash in a Champion vs. Champion match and a new version of the United States Championship will reportedly be unveiled.

Slater released a video statement a day after his release was announced.

He then admitted in an interview with Lilian Garcia that he was "burnt out" on WWE long before his release.

"Burnt the hell out. I knew it. Family knew it, my coworkers knew it. I was just burned out," Slater said. "Fourteen years; four years developmental, ten years on the road. To where it's like, you can be promised, you can be told, you can even have it in your hand and ready, and it just changes at the drop of a dime."

"Then it's one of those things where like putting everyone over for ten years will take a toll on somebody. Confidence, and your drive, your fire, all of that .... I do everything you ask and, like, I can't get a bone? That type of thing," he continued. "I went through those a lot. A lot! And I wish I would've took more control. Walked in and said, 'Why is this happening? Why are we doing this? Why can't we do it this way? I have fifteen other damn great reasons why we could it this way, but why are we going that way?' It takes a toll on you a little bit."

