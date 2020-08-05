WWE Hires Nick Khan as President and Chief Revenue Officer

The WWE announced on Wednesday it had hired NIck Khan, the former head of TV at CAA as its new president and chief revenue officer. He will replace both George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, who were fired back in January. The hiring's press release read, "WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Nick Khan, former Co-Head of Television at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), has been named President & Chief Revenue Officer, reporting directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon."

"Khan, a former practicing attorney, transitioned to International Creative Management (ICM) in 2006 where he launched their Sports Media department and represented the biggest names in sports broadcasting," the release continued. "In 2012, Khan moved to CAA where he became the Co-Head of the Television Department. During his tenure there, Khan continued to represent the top broadcasters while also representing WWE, the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Top Rank Boxing and others helping to negotiate billions of dollars in media deals on their behalf."

"Nick is a seasoned media executive with a deep understanding of our business and a proven track record of generating significant value for sports and entertainment properties," Vince McMahon said in the release. "While representing WWE at CAA, he was instrumental in transforming our business model by securing domestic media rights increases of 3.6x over our previous agreements. Nick's management style and personal demeanor are perfect for WWE's entrepreneurial culture, and he will fit right in with our exceptional management team."

"I am very much looking forward to expanding my relationship with Vince McMahon and the entire team at WWE, and becoming a full-time member of the WWE family," Khan stated. "It's rare to have an opportunity to work at a company that is not only legendary in what it has already accomplished, but also uniquely poised to enter into an unprecedented phase of growth and expansion across all lines of business. Our collective industry experience will enable us to extract maximum value across the portfolio globally while driving long-term shareholder value."

During the company's recent Annual Shareholder's Meeting, McMahon discussed the WWE's need to create new stars.

"Sure, I mean you want to continue to build stars no matter what time. It is so, as Paul [Triple H] just mentioned about NXT talent," McMahon said. "He has done an extraordinary job of creating new stars, and as they continue to evolve, they'll continue to come up to Raw and Smackdown. So there's this influence of new superstars coming into both Raw and Smackdown, and in addition to that, the ways that we now promote talent in a more effective way, [with] digital and social media, as opposed to the normal way. We do not have a live audience and of course that to us is paramount. They're like the third performer in the ring, in terms of our interaction with our audience. So nonetheless it is a good time to continue with the digital and social imprint and this land grab that we have, which is substantial. We continue that, and again new stars coming up."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.