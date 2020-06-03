Impact Wrestling Teases Recently Released WWE Superstars Appearing at Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling, formerly known as TNA Wrestling, has seen its fair share of former WWE Superstars step through its doors over the years. But in the latest advertisement for their Slammiversary pay-per-view, having former WWE wrestlers appear seems to be one of the selling points. The company ran an ad for the show after Tuesday night's episode that showed flashed wrestlers who had all been released by WWE back on April 15 — Eric Young, Rusev, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Drake Maverick (aka Rockstar Spud), Curt Hawkins, Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis.

With the exception of Rusev (represented by a Bulgarian Flag), all of the aforementioned wrestlers have appeared on Impact programming in the past.

Here it is. #Slammiversary 2020 promo that aired after IMPACT.

Note: That flag is the Bulgarian 🇧🇬 flag!!👀👀

Things are about to get very interesting in IMPACT

Wrestlers featured:

Eric Young

Rusev

Anderson and Gallows

Rockstar Spud

Curt Hawkins

Mike and Maria

EC3#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/nvn6HrYfDY — Javier DraVen🏴‍☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) June 3, 2020

The show is scheduled for July 18, which is just a few days after all of their 90-day no-compete clauses are set to expire. Since their releases Anderson and Gallows have already teased their return to New Japan, EC3 has completely altered his persona and appearance and Rusev has dropped any references to his WWE trademarked name.

The most interesting name to appear in the advertisement is Maverick, who has still been showing up on NXT since his release while competing in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. Much to the shock of NXT fans, he managed to ascend to the finals by beating both Kushida and Jake Atlas in a tiebreaker triple threat match last week. He'll face El Hijo del Fantasma for the interim championship on Wednesday's edition of NXT.

Other wrestlers who have been recently released include Kurt Angle (who showed up on WWE television twice last week and turned down an offer to manage Matt Riddle), Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona, who has already teased moving to AEW), Lio Rush (who has teased never wrestling again despite only being 25), Sarah Logan, Heath Slater, No Way Jose, Erick Rowan, Deonna Purrazzo (who has already shown up on Impact programming), Cain Velasquez and Curtis Axel.

