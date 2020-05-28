Matt Cardona Teases Challenging Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship

Cody Rhodes dropped a bombshell on AEW Dynamite this week when he declared that, starting with next week's episode, he'll defend his newly-won AEW TNT Championship every week going forward in an open challenge. His first challenger will be determined by the winner of a battle royale, but it sounds like the line of challengers is already starting to form. Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, popped up on Twitter shortly after the promo and teased challenging Rhodes.

Ryder was one of the 30+ active WWE wrestlers to get released back in mid-April, and unlike The Revival (who arrived on Dynamite as FTR earlier in the night) he has a 90-day no compete clause that will keep him from making the jump to AEW for a while.

Open challenge.........👀 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 28, 2020

This story is developing...

