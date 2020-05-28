NXT's Drake Maverick Wins and Moves on To Cruiserweight Championship Match

✖

Tonight's NXT kicked off with the much-anticipated throwdown for the right to challenge for the Cruiserweight Championship, which included Jake Atlas, Kushida, and Drake Maverick. With one more match in front of them, all three gave everything they had for the chance to move on, and no punches were pulled. Kushida and Atlas were extremely confident, and Maverick was determined to not let this be his last match, and at several points, each one looked as if they might get the pin. It came down to a cray finish though, and Maverick ended up walking away with the win and the chance to become the next Cruiserweight Champion.

Things looked like they were going Kushida's way towards the end, as he slammed Atlas to the ground and locked in an armbar. Before he tapped though Maverick made his way over to the two stars and managed to get his hand over Atlas' body, and got the three count for the win.

Kushida was rather upset about how this went down, as he thought he had the match won, but Maverick was declared the victor, and El Hijo del Fantasma came out to greet his next opponent with a handshake. That said, he also delivered a warning, and he won't be an easy obstacle to overcome.

You can find the official description for tonight's episode of NXT below.

"Who will emerge victorious when Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher battle inside the NXT Fight Pit with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as special guest referee? Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai will try to put their differences aside to face NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and a partner of her choice, NXT Champion Adam Cole will have a live negotiation with NXT General Manager William Regal, and Kushida, Drake Maverick and Jake Atlas square off for an opportunity to become Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, all tonight on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

Here's the rundown on the card.

NXT Fight Pit Match: Matt Riddle vs Timothy Thatcher with Special Referee Kurt Angle

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Tournament: Kushida vs Maverick vs Jake Atlas

Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai vs Charlotte Flair and Mystery Partner

Adam Cole negotiation with William Regal

