Jake Hager to Make His AEW In-Ring Debut at AEW Revolution

Former WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight Champion Jake Hager (formerly known as Jack Swagger) arrived in AEW back in October as a member of Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle faction. Hager has appeared on almost every episode of Dynamite since then, but up until this point he’s never actually taken part in a wrestling match. The promotion finally addressed that this week when, after beating Sammy Guevara, Dustin Rhodes called out Hager for never stepping inside the ring. He mentioned how Hager was “failing” at being both a wrestler and an MMA fighter, which caught Hager’s attention.

“Are you ever gona step in the ring, or are you gonna keep collection a paycheck?” Rhodes asked. After Dynamite was over AEW announced that Rhodes would face Hager at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Feb. 29.

Rhodes already had a bone to pick with Hager. During the build up to Cody Rhodes’ AEW World Championship match with Chris Jericho at Full Gear “Le Champion” had Hager smash Rhodes’ arm with a limousine door.

AEW has a loaded few weeks of Dynamite leading up to the Feb. 29 pay-per-view. Here’s every match that has been announced so far for the next two weeks of television.

Feb. 19: Tag Team Battle Royal (Winner Gets an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at Revolution)

Feb. 19: Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match

Feb. 19: Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb

Feb 19: AEW World Tag Team Champions: Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. The Lucha Bros.

Feb. 26: Kenny Omega vs. PAC in a 30-minute Iron Man Match

Earlier this week Cody Rhodes spoke with Wrestling Observer Radio and hinted at what AEW’s next championship will be.

“… It’s an idea obviously that’s on the table, but what do you do first? Do you do a Women’s Tag title first? Or do you do a title that’s not unlike the Television title? These are real questions and I think we have an idea that’s different than anything that’s been done,” Rhodes said. “And I would just hope that everybody remains patient and they’re kind of yearning or they lust for that type of belt or championship.”

“If I was to say ‘there’s a midcard title coming to AEW’ Nick Jackson would Superkick my skull clean off my head because we’re moving slow and it’s something that the EVP’s have to agree on. But there’s a really great idea in gestation. It would make all the sense in the world,” he added.