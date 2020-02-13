Watch: Jeff Cobb Debuts on AEW Dynamite, Knocks out Jon Moxley

Former Olympian and Ring of Honor/New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jeff Cobb made his surprise arrival in AEW during the closing moments of this week's AEW Dynamite. Chris Jericho announced earlier in the show that he had hired Cobb to be his "hit man" in his battle with Jon Moxley, and that the two would meet in a match on the Feb. 19 episode of Dynamite. A quick video package of Cobb aired after that, indicating that he would be joining the company in some form or fashion starting next week. But then the closing moments of the show rolled around, in which Jericho and the rest of the Inner Circle took turns beating up Moxley after he'd just beaten Santana in a singles match.

Suddenly Cobb's music hit, and the powerhouse stomped his way down to the ring. Cobb hit a dazed Moxley with his Tour of the Islands finisher, then posted with the rest of Inner Circle.

There's no official word yet on if Cobb has signed a full-time deal with AEW. The former Lucha Underground star was pulling double duty for New Japan and Ring of Honor starting in 2018, but his contract with ROH expired at the start of the year and became a per-date deal. He wrestled for ROH as recently as this past Sunday, and is booked for the promotion's SuperCard of Honor event on April 4.

Here's what AEW has on the card for next week's episode of Dynamite:

Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow (Steel Cage Match)

Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley

Tag Team Battle Royale (Winner gets a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW Revolution)

In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio this week, Rhodes discussed AEW's plans for the promotion's next championship title.

"... It's an idea obviously that's on the table, but what do you do first? Do you do a Women's Tag title first? Or do you do a title that's not unlike the Television title? These are real questions and I think we have an idea that's different than anything that's been done," Rhodes said. "And I would just hope that everybody remains patient and they're kind of yearning or they lust for that type of belt or championship."

"If I was to say 'there's a midcard title coming to AEW' Nick Jackson would Superkick my skull clean off my head because we're moving slow and it's something that the EVP's have to agree on. But there's a really great idea in gestation. It would make all the sense in the world," he added.

