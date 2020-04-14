Jeff Hardy Reportedly in Line for a Big WWE Push

Jeff Hardy has only wrestled once since his return from injury/rehab, but WWE is reportedly already setting him up for a big push in the coming months. Hardy was featured in a video package on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown, and according to WrestlingNews.co’s Paul Davis that video was only the beginning of the big plans for the former WWE Champion. Hardy has roughly a full year left on his current WWE contract because of the time he missed in 2019, and Vince McMahon wants to re-sign him to a major new deal because A) he doesn’t want him joining his brother in AEW and B) he’s “impressed with Hardy’s determination to get clean.”

Meanwhile Matt Hardy opted to not re-sign with WWE when his contract expired in early March, and within weeks he appeared on AEW Dynamite as “Broken” Matt Hardy.

“As of this current time, I have decided to let my contract with WWE expire,” Hardy said in a YouTube video explaining his situation. “I am going to become a free agent, and that’s not saying I’m not going to return to WWE, I did not want to leave WWE, I love WWE, WWE is my home. WWE has treated me great as an employee for the last three years, they’ve been great to me, they’ve been great to my family, they’ve been great to my kids — I have nothing but great things to say about WWE and all the people who work there. And going back twenty-plus years ago, if it wasn’t for Vince McMahon I would not have been able to obtain the life, the quality of life I currently have. So I will always be grateful for that and I will always be appreciative of that.”

“I am positive that am some point I will definitely be home, back with WWE once again,” he later added. “I mean, I think there’s definitely a WWE Hall of Fame ring waiting on myself and my brother. But I think right now, I need to weigh all my options, I need to see what all’s out there, and I need to see what is going to be the perfect environment for Matt Hardy to maximize these next few years of my career. And really give me a creative canvas to paint my masterpiece, because that is what I want to do right now.”