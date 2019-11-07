Jerry The King Lawler Teases Retirement With Career vs. Championship Match

Even though he hasn’t wrestled a match for WWE since his infamous near-death experience in 2012, Jerry Lawler has remained active on the independent scene in recent years with 37 matches across the last three years. However “The King’s” time in the squared circle might be coming to an end soon as the 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer will put his career on the line in an upcoming match for Championship Wrestling of Arkansas in January 2020. According to a press release, Lawler will appear at the promotion’s No Surrender event and challenge Matt Riviera for the Arkansas Heavyweight Championship in North Little Rock. If he fails to capture the title, his will be forced to retire.

“Championship Wrestling of Arkansas (CWA) has officially announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler has agreed to put his in-ring career on the line against the Arkansas Heavyweight champion, ‘The LVR Boy’ Matt Riviera, Title vs. Career, at CWA’s ‘No Surrender’ event at the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock, AR on Saturday, January, 18th, 2020,” the company announced via press release. “These two men have been engaged in a war that has lasted nearly 4 years, and has spilled into multiple wrestling promotions all over the Mid-South area, including their infamous Thunderdome Cage Match. At ‘No Surrender’, the war will come to an end resulting in either Matt Riviera losing his treasured Arkansas Heavyweight title, or the final match in the historic wrestling career of Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in late September Lawler returned to WWE television as a color commentator for Monday Night Raw alongside Vic Joseph and Dio Maddin. This week’s Raw featured Lesnar threatening to end Lawler’s life in his search for Rey Mysterio, and wound up slamming Maddin through the commentary table with an F5.

According to Lawler, the decision to bring him back came about when Vince McMahon pointed out little experience Joseph and Maddin have on WWE’s flagship show.

“It was (Raw’s executive director) Paul (Heyman’s) idea to put Vic and Dio on Raw,” Lawler said in an interview. “Apparently, what I was told, Vince (McMahon) said, ‘You can’t throw these two new, young guys on our flagship show. Call King.’ That’s how it happened.”

“All I’ve been able to think about is what Vince told me when I first started over 25 years ago, ‘It’s live TV — nothing can go wrong,’” Lawler later added. “I feel real confident it’ll be like riding a bike. I’ll treat it exactly the way I always have — like I’m watching the show in my living room with my neighbor. The name of the company is World Wrestling Entertainment. And I’ve always thought the commentators are an important part of the entertainment.”