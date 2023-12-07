WWE: Jey Uso Believes CM Punk Has "Tribal Chief Status"

It's all love for CM Punk in WWE. Mostly. The Second City Saint made his return to sports-entertainment land this past November at WWE Survivor Series, shocking the Allstate Arena when "Cult of Personality" dropped. Punk would then address the WWE universe two days later at WWE Monday Night Raw, delivering a divisive promo. Unlike his first words in his first return to wrestling at AEW Rampage in August 2021, which saw Punk take shots at his former employer, this Punk promo was fully affectionate. Punk showed love to the fans, to the locker room, and to WWE as a whole, declaring the place to be his "home."

While stars like Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens do not seem overly enthusiastic about Punk's return, they seemingly represent a small minority in the WWE locker room.

Jey Uso Wants CM Punk on WWE Monday Night Raw

(Photo: WWE)

The Bloodline's former right hand man wants CM Punk on the red brand.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Jey Uso praised Punk, noting that his star power is undeniable.

"Sign CM Punk. Like, why wouldn't we sign CM Punk?" Jey said of Punk's current "free agent" status. "I know he got a whole bunch of haters or whatever. Hey, if we going to be honest, he's a superstar. First and foremost, people talk about him. If we got anything to do with wrestling, his name is in it."

Jey's compliments didn't stop there, as he even bestowed Punk with what was formerly a forbidden label.

"He's like on some Tribal Chief status," Jey said. "He's [a] top guy regardless of whatever's going on. My invitation is open. Bring him. Let's run it. I'll be your first one to run with. It's all good. It's all love. Let's go. Let's run it. Welcome back though, CM Punk."

Within storylines, "Tribal Chief" is a monicker reserved specifically for Roman Reigns. In the past, Reigns has been visibly shook when Jey said he "didn't give a damn about the Tribal Chief" and immediately confronted Jimmy Uso when Jimmy declared that he himself was "the Tribal Chief." There's no word on whether Jey's comment was the first seed towards a future Punk vs. Reigns feud, but it is worth noting that WWE has plans to run that match at some point down the line.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 Results