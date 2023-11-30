Report: WWE Internally Pushing for Match Between CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin

A dream match that never happened could soon become a reality in WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that several WWE higher ups are pushing for a match between CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin. According to the report, WWE officials are "optimistic" about the possibility and Punk himself has had discussions about the potential feud and that if everything went well Punk would fly out to visit Austin and discuss potential storyline ideas. The report also reveals that those in Austin's camp don't believe there to be any personal issues that having a conversation couldn't solve and that, in fact, there is an active open line of communication between the two wrestlers as they send messages back and forth to each other now and again.

In 2011 Punk and Austin met face to face in a backstage segment to promote WWE 2K13. He offers Punk a beer not realizing he's straight edge. Punk thanks Austin for giving him the match with John Cena -- a match that will change the landscape of the company forever. Punk taunts him with his own phrase. At the time Punk was the leader of the New Nexus but at the time Austin had long been retired from in-ring competition. Punk departed the company officially in 2014 with no clear indication that he would be back in WWE any time in the future. Punk returned to wrestling in 2021 when he signed with All Elite Wrestling and competed for 18 months before being let go in September for a number of problems backstage. Another recent report from Fightful Select revealed that Bryan Danielson was part of the committee that made the decision to let Punk go. At WWE Survivor Series Punk returned to WWE after a nine year absence. In his first promo back on Monday Night RAW following the show, Punk referred to WWE as his "home" and that he's "not there to make friends" he's there to make money.

Austin has been very candid that he has no interest in returning to the ring but at WrestleMania 38 he appeared in the main event of Saturday night's show to face Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. Fightful's report also reveals Austin was approached for multiple matches at this year's WrestleMania 39 but none of them came to fruition. In preparation for Austin's match against Owens, Vince McMahon and Drew Gulak personally flew out to make sure he was prepared for the match.