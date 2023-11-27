Will CM Punk Be on WWE RAW or SmackDown?

WWE shocked the world on Saturday night, as Survivor Series: WarGames concluded with the return of CM Punk — a moment that many fans never thought would happen. For the first time in nearly a decade, the Voice for the Voiceless is working for WWE, and there's legitimately no telling what that might look like over the next several months. Who knows what kind of creative plans there are for Punk moving forward. What we do know, at least, is when we can plan to see him on WWE TV next.

After his return on Saturday, WWE confirmed that CM Punk was going to be heading to Nashville, TN for this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Both he and the returning Randy Orton are going to take part in Monday's show, which promises quite a few fireworks. Beyond this week, though, will Punk be staying on the red brand of Monday nights? Or will he end up on SmackDown with the likes of Roman Reigns?

WWE hasn't yet confirmed a full-time brand for CM Punk, and it's likely that he will appear on both shows at one point or another. According to a report from Fightful Select, there was "talk" of making Punk a free agent, allowing him to regularly appear on both brands, but that he is "currently scheduled" for RAW.

It remains to be seen if that's the plan for Punk long-term, but it definitely makes sense out of the gate. There are plenty of options for singles feuds out of the gate, especially with Seth Rollins holding the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW. Monday's show also stars Cody Rhodes, who worked with Punk at both WWE and AEW in the past.

CM Punk will be taking part in Monday Night RAW this week, but WWE didn't reveal if it will just be an appearance or if he'll actually be taking part in a match.

Triple H on CM Punk's WWE Return

Following the shocking end to Survivor Series, Triple H spoke to the media in a press conference and addressed the return of CM Punk to WWE. As many reports claimed, Triple H confirmed that the entire deal with CM Punk came together at the last minute, which kept almost everyone in the dark.

"So this is um, one of those, sort of lighting in a bottle moments that came together really quickly, but we were extremely excited about it. It's been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk, love him, hate him, positive or negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time," Triple H said. "He's a magnet for that, a conversation starter. It's tough to look past that, and for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE universe is excited to have it, then let's go, and we'll figure out the rest of out from there."

"This came tougher super quick, which I'm sure is why it stayed very tight. There was a lot of speculation at that point. It was nothing but speculation for most of the time there was speculation. It didn't really start to come to fruition until everybody stopped thinking it was going to happen and all of a sudden, it was happening," he added.