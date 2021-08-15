WWE Ranks the 20 Greatest Moments in John Cena's Career

✖

John Cena's WWE Universal Championship match with Roman Reigns is less than a week away, and to help prepare fans for SummerSlam WWE's YouTube channel ranked the 20 greatest moments of Cena's career. The list went through the entire spectrum of Cena's WWE run, from his "Ruthless Aggression" debut with Kurt Angle to beating AJ Styles to tie Ric Flair's record for most world championships.

A quick glance at the list shows that it leans heavily towards Cena's early years and (thankfully) isn't just full of his world championship or WrestleMania victories. There are also quite a few memorable chapters missing, especially involving CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Bray Wyatt and RVD. But, to give the list makers at least a little benefit of the doubt, most of those moments involved Cena losing. Take a look at the list for yourself and let us know what you think down in the comments!

20. Debuting against Kurt Angle

19. Tossing Edge into the Long Island Sound

18. Returning as the Doctor of Thuganomics at WrestleMania 35

17. Pinning the Undertaker on SmackDown

16. Defeating Big Show for the United States Championship at WrestleMania XX

15. Returning from injury at the 2008 Royal Rumble

14. Winning the Best of 5 series against Booker T

13. Cena beating Batista in an I Quit Match, then hitting him with an AA off a car roof

12. Debuting the WWE Championship spinner belt

11. Winning the 60-minute Iron Man Match against Randy Orton

10. Cena arriving on Raw in 2005

9. Defeating Seth Rollins for his fifth United States Championship at Night of Champions 2015

8. Winning the 2008 Royal Rumble

7. Defeating Edge for the WWE Championship in a TLC Match

6. Beating Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules 2012

5. Winning Money in the Bank

4. Defeating JBL for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21

3. Winning the 2013 Royal Rumble

2. Beating The Rock at WrestleMania 29

1. Winning his 16th world championship

Here's the updated lineup for the 2021 SummerSlam event. The event will take place this Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.