John Cena and Roman Reigns Trade Insults About Nikki Bella, Dean Ambrose in WWE SmackDown Kickoff

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with John Cena electrifying the crowd, and after a quick replay of what happened during the chaotic contract signing Cena was amped up. "We are on for SummerSlam!" He then said this would be a great location to give Roman Reigns his report card. "Roman, you're a D. A below-average D. A D-head. A D-Bag. And above all, a huge disappointment. Because for 10 years the WWE has been selling you Roman Reigns and here's the problem. Going by the numbers, the only one buying is Roman Reigns," Cena said. "I came back with one agenda. I'm going to give Roman Reigns an F from John Cena, but, I want to hear what Tulsa Oklahoma feels about this."

"I have a little pop quick with a question of my own," Cena said. After some Cena chants, he said "here's my question, do you feel Roman Reigns will beat the hell out of me at SummerSlam?" Lots of support for that not happening at the event, so Cena said he gave up his doctorate in Thuganomics to answer this, and then said he will beat him up at SummerSlam, but he will lose at SummerSlam, and there's nothing he can do about it."

Reigns then came out to the ring with Paul Heyman and told Cena not to waste his time. After another threat to take him down at SummerSlam, Reigns asked if he was done. Then Cena said he waltzes around here like this is his show. Thinking that we all have to play by your rules. Thinking that this is your company. Everybody knows it belongs to them. I know how you feel, you're sick about that because you're so far above everyone else. That's why I'm back dude. I'm the only one that can shut you up. The WWE has been pushing you for so long now and failure after failure after failure, because you're the best shot they've got. They asked me to come back because you need a big old piece of humble pie and that's why I'm going to beat your ass at SummerSlam.

After some engagement with the crowd, Reigns just smiled and laughed. "I thought we were going to get something original here," Reigns said. "Something fresh. You make D jokes, penis jokes, you say the same stuff. C'mon John, cut me. Hit me with some good stuff John."

"Roman Reigns is going to beat my ass at SummerSlam. Spear spear spear, big punch named after another DC superhero, hype man slimey in the corner holding up the championship. You're going to beat my ass at SummerSlam. I don't need to prove myself to you Roman. I just need to pin you. 1...2...3. You see, if I can just hold onto that for one more time, that would make it the 17th championship for me. and in the halls of immortal achievement that would make me the most decorated champion of all time."

Reigns smiled and responded. "That's how good he is. I'm not like you. I'm not going to bury my opponent and then say I'm going to go beat a bum. We do compelling storytelling here John. You're John Cena. Arguably the greatest of all time. Underappreciated. Not enough respect on this man's name. You've done stuff no one else has done before. On the cusp of a 17-time Champion. You're the best, Mount Rushmore of WWE, you might take every slot. You're even good enough to juggle Hollywood and the WWE at the same time. We don't have time to promote all your movies. What do you have, like 4movies out John? You're so good and can verbally joust with anybody, that's not my game. You're good enough to take on the tribal chief. You're good enough to win the WWE Championship. You're not good enough to win the Universal Championship. 20 years of missionary was good enough for you, but it wasn't good enough for Nikki Bella. I'm going to smash you, and send you back to Hollywood. So take us home kid."

Cena said "You've been protected. Those giant bars of soap you have for teeth. You've always been protected by the Shield. You almost ruined Seth Rollins. You ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE. You've had 10 whole years, Paul Heyman in your corner, two lackeys to do your dirty work, and protection and yet you haven't done it. I built Suplex City. You're the biggest failure in WWE history. You have to smash and bash and overachieve. All I need is 1, 2, 3 and you're the answer to a trivia question. Who did John Cena beat to become a WWE Champion? Womp womp womp."

"And then I'm going to take your title and jump the barricade and run out of Allegiant Stadium as fast as I can and I might even blow you a kiss goodbye. At SummerSlam, the champ is gone. 1,2,3.

You can find the official description for tonight's SmackDown below.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns comes face-to-face with 16-time World Champion John Cena, King Nakamura challenges Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks to take part in SmackDown Women’s Title Contract Signing and more. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Here's the card so far:

Roman Reigns and John Cena come face to face

King Nakamura will challenge Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks SummerSlam contract signing

