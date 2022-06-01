WWE Announces John Cena Month to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of His Debut

One of the most popular Superstars in the history of the WWE is now getting his own month-long celebration. John Cena made his WWE debut on June 27, 2002, and he went on to become the de facto face of professional wrestling. Now, 20 years later, WWE is looking to celebrate the anniversary of Cena’s arrival by dedicating the entire month of June to him. Cena Month has officially arrived.

On Wednesday, WWE announced that June 2022 has been dubbed Cena Month, in honor of the anniversary of the superstar’s debut. The celebration will take place over the WWE social channels, with exclusive content related to the face of Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect. This content will includea new episode of WWE Playback, as well as new editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“WWE was forever changed on June 27, 2002, when a then-unknown powerhouse by the name of John Cena stormed onto SmackDown for the very first time,” WWE said in a statement. “Answering an open challenge issued by Kurt Angle, Cena boldly declared himself an agent of “ruthless aggression” before paint-brushing The Olympic Gold Medalist across the face. The rest, as they say, is history. Sixteen World Title reigns, countless Attitude Adjustments and numerous Hollywood blockbusters later, Cena’s debut remains a watershed moment in sports-entertainment lore, the introduction of arguably the biggest Superstar of the modern era, if not WWE history.”

“In honor of the upcoming 20-year anniversary of that seminal night, WWE is paying tribute to The Cenation Leader throughout June with the launch of #CenaMonth,” the statement continued.

“Starting today, keep your eyes locked on WWE social platforms to celebrate all things John Cena. The festivities include a brand-new episode of WWE Playback featuring The Cenation Leader breaking down his own debut, Cena-themed editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, a bevy of rare and unseen photos, tons of classic throwback videos, and much more! Join the celebration by sharing your favorite Cena moments and memories all month long using the hashtag #CenaMonth.”

Will you be celebrating Cena Month in June? Let us know in the comments!