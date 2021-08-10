John Cena Helps RK-Bro Reunite After WWE Raw Went Off the Air

✖

This week's Monday Night Raw was centered around whether or not Randy Orton would finally accept Riddle's offer to become the RK-Bro tag team. "The Viper" initially shot down the idea in his show-opening promo, then seemed to embrace "The Original Bro" after he assisted him in his main event victory over AJ Styles. But, as Orton has proved time and time again, he can't be trusted. He nailed Riddle with an RKO, then playfully posed over him while the show ended and the commentary team debated if the pair were finally a team.

John Cena, who was advertised for the show but didn't appear on TV, then arrived once the cameras stopped rolling. He convinced the two to join in a group hug, which Orton surprisingly complied with. He then teamed with Damian Priest to beat Jinder Mahal and Veer in a tag match.

Do you think RK-Bro will challenge AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw tag titles at SummerSlam? Or is this all still building towards another match between Orton and Riddle? Let us know in the comments below.

Riddle has talked in a number of interviews about how his program with Orton started, revealing that the 14-time world champion was supportive of working with him from the start.

"He was like 'Hey, this RKBro thing you mentioned, it actually sounds pretty cool.' And I was like [speechless expression]. Nobody else thought it was cool, the only people who really thought it was cool was Randy and me. And I was like 'no way!' So then we pitched it and I don't think it was supposed to have legs or last that long, but kind of like with me and Pete Dunne as the Broserweights, people saw our chemistry together in backstage segments, they know we can both go in the ring for days and here we are," Riddle told TalkSport. "T-shirts, hoodies, mugs, backpacks, merch for days, bro. We got multiple shirts, it's insane. I can't even keep up! It took off. Vince [McMahon] loves it. Bruce [Prichard] loves it. Everybody at the office loves it. The boys love it. They love it so much, they're starting to hate it [laughs]. That's how much they love it. It was a team that nobody knew they wanted and now they need it."

Check out the updated lineup for SummerSlam below! The event takes place on Aug. 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas: