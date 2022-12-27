John Cena vs. Roman Reigns: WWE Fans Name Their Favorite Moments From the Rivalry
Roman Reigns has been connected to John Cena ever since he first arrived on WWE programming back at Survivor Series 2012. Since then, the pair have shared the ring a whopping 93 times, but have only ever wrestled one-on-one twice outside of live events. After failing to dethrone Reigns of the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021, Cena will be back in action on this week's Friday Night SmackDown when he teams with Kevin Owens to face Reigns and Sami Zayn.
As part of the promotion for the match, WWE's Twitter handle asked fans on Tuesday to name their favorite moments from the Cena/Reigns rivalry. Check out some of the best answers in the list below and tell us yours in the comments!
What's your all-time favorite @JohnCena and @WWERomanReigns moment? pic.twitter.com/vXpsWbnAFZ— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2022
It's Called a Promo, Kid
An All-Time Roasting
How roman recovered from this was a miracle pic.twitter.com/LiDMVJ3ClN— 𝕸𝕵🐈⬛ (@meleemikey) December 27, 2022
Reigns Firing Back Years Later
this a sleeper istg pic.twitter.com/hQBPZbZdBH— 😈💫 (@The__Realest4) December 27, 2022
The Missionary Line
Roman Reigns about John Cena : "it’s the same thing, over and over and over. It’s like missionary position every single night !" ☝️ pic.twitter.com/nMjVkIucir— Johann Wrestling (@JohannWrestling) December 27, 2022
Quite The Signature
This One 🔥 pic.twitter.com/E56R8zcG2l— BigFollowerBrand#60710 (@BFB60710) December 27, 2022
Roman's Victory
Super Cena holding the L at Summerslam 2021 pic.twitter.com/mBny785dBV— Lenard (L.A.) Williams (@LenardW84381897) December 27, 2022
Cena's Iconic Return
Got🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/pohXAJt2bF— بطل العالم 🇦🇷 (@jehadd511) December 27, 2022