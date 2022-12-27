John Cena vs. Roman Reigns: WWE Fans Name Their Favorite Moments From the Rivalry

Roman Reigns has been connected to John Cena ever since he first arrived on WWE programming back at Survivor Series 2012. Since then, the pair have shared the ring a whopping 93 times, but have only ever wrestled one-on-one twice outside of live events. After failing to dethrone Reigns of the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021, Cena will be back in action on this week's Friday Night SmackDown when he teams with Kevin Owens to face Reigns and Sami Zayn.

As part of the promotion for the match, WWE's Twitter handle asked fans on Tuesday to name their favorite moments from the Cena/Reigns rivalry. Check out some of the best answers in the list below and tell us yours in the comments!