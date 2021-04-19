John Cena Teases Working With Current WWE Champion

✖

John Cena may have been absent from WrestleMania 37 last week, but it didn't take long before the 16-time WWE world champion was back in the headlines. Over the weekend the Twitter account @WrestlePurists posed the question of who should face Cena in his retirement match (whenever that will be). Karrion Kross' name was brought up, prompting a response from the current NXT Champion.

"I would be honored... And VERY ready," Kross wrote. Cena seemingly responded by posting a captionless photo of Kross to his Instagram account (which is notorious for being vague). Kross then returned the favor on Sunday.

This isn't the first time Kross has been connected to a major former world champion. Earlier this year Randy Orton called him out seemingly out of the blue on Twitter, saying he needs to hurry up and get to the Raw roster so the two can work together.

Get yo ass up here and let’s fight make some $ and crack a beer. Wtf you waiting for??? Time? Fuck time. Haha I’ll set my alarm https://t.co/dC7zI2gjLf — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 2, 2021

"I was really flattered," Kross said during a recent interview on ComicBook Nation. "He doesn't have to acknowledge anybody. The guy is one of the greatest of all time, third-generation, everybody knows his story. I guess he saw something that night and decided to put it on blast. I can't wait to work with him. When the time is right, I'll be up there."

Cena kept true to his word about not being able to appear at WrestleMania in Tampa last week. He explained in interviews earlier this year that between the COVID-19 restrictions and the filming of Peacemaker he'd be unable to step away without interfering with the show's production.

Currently, I'm in Vancouver shooting Peacemaker, the series for HBO Max," Cena told Sports Illustrated in February. "Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July."

"It's very difficult to say because I know it's going to be disappointing for a lot of people, but according to the letter of regulation right now, there is no mathematical way I can be at WrestleMania this year," he later added.

How would you feel about a Cena vs. Kross feud? Let us know in the comments below!