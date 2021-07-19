WWE: Watch John Cena's Promo After Money in the Bank Ended

✖

WWE's Money in the Bank pay-per-view saved its biggest surprise for last, as after Roman Reigns took down Edge (with some help from Seth Rollins) and a staredown occurred between the two, we saw one of WWE's biggest stars make his long-awaited return. That would be John Cena, and after his music hit, he made his way to the ring and celebrated with the crowd, much to Reigns' dismay. While he didn't launch into a promo during the televised event, he did deliver a quick promo to the live crowd, thanking all the fans and talking about how good it was to b back. You can watch it in the video below.

Cena started off by thanking the WWE superstars who put their bodies on the line to entertain the fans, and then said how good it was to see the WWE Universe again.

"As always I want to thank all the WWE superstars for putting their lives and bodies on the line to entertain all of you most importantly, Cena said. "I've missed you guys. I've really, really missed you guys so as much as I'm grateful and thankful for them, man I love you guys, and I really really missed you, and thank you so much for being here".

He then says something but it's hard to make out, but it sounds like "thank you for coming through for everybody in here!"

You can check out the full video in the post above.

It had been heavily rumored that Cena would face Reigns at SummerSlam, and now that very much seems like the plan. Whether Cena will be the one to dethrone him remains to be seen, but all we know is we cannot wait for next Friday to find out.

Here's the full card and current results for tonight's Money in the Bank.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Big E defeats Kevin Owens, Ricochet, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, John Morrison, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Nikki Cross defeats Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Naomi, Asuka, Tamina, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Zelina Vega.

Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos defeat The Viking Raiders

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeats Rhea Ripley

Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeats Edge

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeats Kofi Kingston

What did you think of John Cena's return? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!