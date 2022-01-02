Johnny Knoxville Announces He’ll Compete in the WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Johnny Knoxville popped up during WWE’s Day 1 pay-per-view on Saturday night and announced he’d be competing in the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match. While promoting the release of Jackass Forever, Knoxville said (h/t Cageside Seats), “Of course, Jackass Forever comes out Feb. 4 and I’m happy about that but I want to do something else, something big. That’s right, I want to make a run for the Rumble. I am talking about the WWE’s Royal Rumble. 30 men enter, one guy is left standing, that’s me. I’ve seen the current list of WWE wrestlers and frankly, I’m not impressed. They don’t have anyone big enough to throw me over the top rope. What, is Little E or Roman Ruins going to do it? Ha! And Vince McMahon, you’ve always been really kind to us, and we appreciate it, but I sincerely hope you are auditioning bigger, tougher talent for the 2022 Royal Rumble because I don’t want to hurt anyone. So just like the shirt says (points to his shirt) Johnny Knoxville, World Champ. Woohoo!”

Knoxville, as well as other members of the Jackass crew, have made numerous appearances on WWE television over the years. It’s also not unheard of for celebrities to make appearances in the Royal Rumble as Drew Carey famously competed in the 30-man match back in 2001.

Nothing else has been announced for the 2022 Royal Rumble so far, scheduled for Jan. 29 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Day 1 saw Roman Reigns get pulled from the show due to testing positive for COVID-19 and Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship by pinning Big E in a five-way match. WWE seemed to tease the long-awaited Lesnar vs. Lashley match to close out the show, something the latter has often talked about in interviews.

“The powers that be on his side are… sometimes he may need to be a little protected. I don’t know what the case is,” Lashley told ComicBook back in November. “I think that Brock picked his matches. Right now, he’s really tight with Roman (Reigns). So I don’t know how long he and Roman are going to go, but there’s definitely a match that we’ll probably look at in the near future.”